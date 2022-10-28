Dubuque to lead Rose State's Center for Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity
Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Rose State College (RSC) recently hired U.S. Navy veteran, civilian pilot, and cybersecurity leader Michael Dubuque to direct its workforce initiatives. A press release from RSC said the goal in the new hire is to take the workforce programs "to new heights."
Rose State President Dr. Jeanine Webb commented, “Dubuque has an extensive background in Information Security across multiple industries, most notably his role as a cybersecurity leader in the U.S. Navy.
“His experience is vital as we poise our aerospace and cybersecurity programs to meet the needs of several high-profile industries.”
Dubuque comes into this role from his previous position as the Senior Information System Security Manager with a large U.S. Navy organization at Tinker Air Force Base. In this position, he monitored and implemented security controls in accordance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidance and assessed real-time cybersecurity threat intelligence in the protection of numerous DoD National Security Systems and network enclaves.
Along with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Management from Daniel Webster College, Dubuque is a licensed commercial multi-engine instrument pilot and holds a CompTIA Security+CE Certification.
“Meeting the needs of Rose State for both the aerospace and cybersecurity programs is a tailor-made project for me,” Dubuque said.
“I will bring new insight to the program and use my experience with DoD cybersecurity and workforce programs to take this program to new levels.”
After serving with the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years, Dubuque has what RSC leaders consider "a distinct perception of defense program management, military aviation, and national cybersecurity efforts. He will bring this level of management understanding to Rose State’s wide range of industry programs."
The Center of Workforce Excellence at Rose State serves as a go-to resource for all things aerospace and cybersecurity related to moving industries forward in Oklahoma and propelling our state to the next level of economic development.
To learn more about Rose State and the Aerospace and Cybersecurity Center for Workforce Excellence, visit www.trainingatrose.com.
About Rose State: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the State of Oklahoma.
