Oklahoma City-based Dolese Bros. Co. recently donated one of its mixer trucks to the Reagan Volunteer Fire Department, a highlight among gifts to aid in the storage of crucial water supplies at a time when the resource is most needed.
The donation will benefit not only the Reagan community but all 11 rural fire departments located in Johnston County.
“Dolese’s contribution to the safety of our communities in Johnston County makes a tremendous impact. We’ve got quite a few areas where we don’t have hydrants, so being able to take water to the scene is critical,” Reagan Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Coll said, in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“We are a very rural area and are often called to assist other departments, so this water truck will help everyone in the county greatly.”
Dolese presented the keys to a 2013 Peterbilt truck to Coll and his father, Earl Coll, who retired from Dolese after more than 40 years with the company. The department will retrofit the truck and turn it into a water supply tanker.
“When we see an opportunity to improve the safety and quality of life through our products, actions and support, we deliver,” Dolese Vice President of Communications and Community Relations Kermit Frank commented.
“Through our equipment donations, these fire departments can protect local homes, businesses and residents more efficiently. We appreciate the opportunity to help, and we thank all firefighters for their service.”
Access to adequate fire equipment is critical to saving lives and property in an emergency. Dolese has historically donated used trucks to fire departments in need across the state.
Editor's Note: Dolese Bros. Co. (https://dolese.com/), a longstanding construction materials business, supplies quality foundational building products used to construct and grow communities. Founded in 1902, the company leaders describe it as committed “to customer service and product quality.” Doloese has grown from humble beginnings to today’s operation of more than 60 facilities with over 1,000 employees throughout Oklahoma. “Dolese delivers on a mission to improve communities through its products, actions and support.”
