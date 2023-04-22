Oklahoma City April 20, 2023 -- After a hurried two months of stops and starts, and last-minute changes delivered less than two hours before the meeting, [held Thursday, April 20] Corporation Commissioners Todd Hiett and Kim David approved orders declaring more than $6 billion of OG&E, ONG and PSO’s fuel procurement costs and expenses for 2021 to be “fair, just, reasonable and prudent” – costs and expenses that include the historically high natural gas prices paid during the February 2021 Winter Storm.
In his 180-page dissent, Commissioner Bob Anthony, who voted against all three orders, details how the orders were approved without conducting a lawful prudence review of all the utilities’ 2021 fuel costs and expenses as the constitution, state statutes and commission rules require.
The stench of these rotten deals is so pervasive, people on the outside are beginning to pinch their noses and look toward the Jim Thorpe Building with wrinkled brows wondering what the hell is going on at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Not only are these public injustices rotting from a putrid core of greed, public corruption and regulatory capture, but so are the various layers of whitewash that have been repeatedly and sloppily applied by their proponents and apologists over the last two years.
Anthony says that “Giving these utilities an unqualified clean bill of health for all their calendar year 2021 fuel procurement processes and costs is improper, irresponsible, negligent, an abuse of discretion, and a slap in the face to the hardworking ratepayers of Oklahoma who will ultimately pay for them.”
Today’s orders are the worst abuse of public utility ratepayers in decades. Involving OG&E’s $2.1 billion, PSO’s $1.8 billion and ONG’s $2.6 billion, this $6+ billion sellout is probably the most expensive utterance ever in [Anthony’s] 34 years at this Commission.
In his dissent, Anthony calls the orders approved ... “shameful public policy and legal malpractice” and says they “make a mockery of fairness and the judicial process.” “The Commission is talking out of both sides of its mouth and contradicting itself repeatedly in these orders,” Anthony points out. “With their approval, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission has officially become a kangaroo court.”
Anthony accuses his fellow Commissioners of hurrying to “fast-track” the 2021 prudence review cases and their “final orders approving everything that happened in 2021” after the multi-billion-dollar lawsuits in Kansas and Texas came to light in February accusing companies that also did business in Oklahoma of natural gas market manipulation. “Unnecessarily hurrying these ‘prudence review’ cases through in the face of mounting evidence of wrongdoing makes no lawfully or economically justifiable sense,” Anthony writes. “But if you are engaging in a multi-billion-dollar cover-up, it makes perfect sense!”
Asking “How can historically high fuel costs that were potentially the result of unlawful conduct – including price-gouging, fraud and market manipulation – possibly be declared ‘fair, just, reasonable’ or ‘prudent’ before the true origins of those costs are thoroughly investigated and determined?” Anthony concludes that “Apparently Commissioners Hiett and David’s earlier concern was all for show.” On February 28, Commissioners Hiett and David had voted to hire an “independent expert” to “review” the 2021 fuel procurement processes and costs for these exact cases, but it appears now Commissioner David believes that is unnecessary. It is not clear what new evidence emerged to change her mind.
Anthony also repeats his criticism of “the ongoing obstruction of my attempts to perform my constitutional duties and actually investigate these 2021 fuel costs and the circumstances surrounding them,” pointing out that he has received thousands of pages of information from other entities of state government while his own agency has been largely unresponsive. He says last week, after seven months, he finally received 250 “cherry-picked” emails of the more than 40,000 he requested from the OCC. [Anthony said,] “At this rate, it will literally be more than 100 years before OCC fulfills this one request!” ...
The dissent goes on:
The truth is that there has never been a proper or thorough “prudence review” of these 2021 fuel procurement processes and costs in full compliance with relevant State Statutes and OCC Rules, by the OCC PUD or anyone else. The reason is simple: there are too many special interests – and two very obliging Corporation Commissioners – who don’t want the public to know or understand the crooked conspiracies at work and just how reprehensible the behavior of certain public officials and some of our state’s leading corporate citizens has really been.
It appears that not a single dollar of these utilities’ billions in 2021 fuel costs and expenses was disallowed for imprudence – not $1! That alone probably says all that needs to be said about the thoroughness and legal validity of these “comprehensive” calendar-year-2021 prudence reviews.
Anthony concludes:
Make no mistake, this is damage control. Today’s orders are yet another layer of whitewash – another attempt to cover up, not only the initial mistakes and wrongdoing during the storm, but now the subsequent and ongoing wrongdoing committed in the last year+ in an attempt to conceal what came before. But the truth will not stay buried, and the public deserves to know what happened.
Oklahomans deserve honesty and integrity from their public officials and competence and transparency in the regulatory processes they oversee. They have been shortchanged.
Read Commissioner Anthony’s full dissenting opinion here: https://public.occ.ok.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=13594470.
The video recording of the ... meeting is online here:
Note that discussion of the 2021 utility prudence review orders only took place during the last 30 minutes of the meeting.
NOTE FROM THE CITY SENTINEL: This information is posted in the public interest by The City Sentinel newspaper. The bolding is in the original, italics indicate material that was indented in the original transmission. While submissions with other views about these issues are welcome, managers and content decision-makers for The City Sentinel newspaper reserve the right to make all content decisions about news, information and opinion without regard to political considerations or pressure. This standard is applied to other matters of public interest and information or other matters covered by the newspaper, which is locally-owned and managed.
