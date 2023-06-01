Oklahoma City — Dobson Fiber has hired Dan Gillan as Chief Revenue Officer.
He will be responsible for the overall leadership of the sales and marketing organization including commercial and residential teams.
According to a recent press release from the fiber-optic firm,
"Dan has 20+ years of executive sales management experience in the cable/broadband, wireless communications, and healthcare industries developing untapped markets with high-impact peak-performing sales, marketing, and operations teams.
“Before joining Dobson, he was Vice President of Residential Sales for Summit Broadband. He has also served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comcast."
Dobson Fiber’s Francisco Maella asserted, “We are thrilled Dan has decided to join our team to help us execute our residential fiber internet growth strategy.”
As chief executive officer for the company, Maella predicted, “Dobson Fiber will greatly benefit from his telecommunications expertise and sales leadership.”
Notes: Dobson Fiber owns and operates a 5,000+ mile regional fiber-optic network and provides high-speed internet and voice over internet telephone solutions to residential and business customers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. Dobson Fiber (dobson.net) is an Oklahoma-based and privately-owned telecommunications company. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting.
