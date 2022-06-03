I certainly do,. I think that you know what I mean: those thoughts, controversial issues, abortion, capital punishment, transgender bathroom access, same-sex marriage, the list goes on.
I’m not a flip-flop guy, and I certainly have views. I have made a choice, but I still allow debate in my head. I don’t change often, but I’m thankful for the internal debate. The inner dialogue has helped me move to more respectful, rational beliefs and especially to realize that your beliefs, be they different from mine, have value. I do not have the right to dictate your views, your beliefs. I am very fortunate to have close friends who are Jewish, Muslim, gay, Baptist, and atheist. Every one of them is a valuable, wonderful human being.
I believe that I am a better person and that our country is better because of these people.
I would like to leave you with a quote from one of my favorite writers, Sydney J. Harris, from his essay “The New Pharisees” in ‘Pieces of Eight’:
“He (Jesus) was strict about the way we ought to behave toward one another, but lenient toward our personal weaknesses. He warned the self-righteous to “judge not, that ye be not judged.” He preferred the poor, the outcast, the struggling, often the sinner, to the pious, respectable, hypocritical upholders of the law and trustees of the temple. This is why they hated and hounded him…One of the rich ironies of the so-called fundamentalist movement is that, while it preaches Christ, it forgets Jesus.”
How often do we take time to reflect or to wrestle with the tough issues?
Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. A regular columnist for The Oklahoma City Sentinel, he teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year. An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care. Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam.
