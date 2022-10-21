breaking
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1
- Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
-
-
- 0
The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1.
Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and AAM (anti-aircraft missiles).
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States Air Force for Logistics and Product Support Angela L. Tymofichuk will provide the keynote address on Air Force acquisition and product support. Tymofichuk previously served at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma as the inaugural Director of Engineering and will return to Oklahoma on Nov. 1 to provide the keynote address.
The event will continue with a variety of panels featuring leaders in Oklahoma’s aerospace, defense and aviation industry. These panels include:
The Future of Cybersecurity
Moderated by Defense Industry and Educational Consultant Patti Ripple. Speakers include Guernsey Vice President and Director of Cyber Security Consulting Timothy Fawcett, USAF AFMC 76th SWEG Technical Advisor Kurt Jarvis, Frontier Electronic Systems Corp I.T. and Facilities Manager Kevin O’Laughlin and Cyber Operations Officer Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Rob Lyman, USAF.
The Future of UAS & AAM
Moderated by Delaware Resource Group (DRG) Director of Business Development Geoff Camp. Speakers include Vigilant Aerospace CEO Kraettli Epperson, Oklahoma State University Director of the Unmanned Systems Research Institute Dr. Jamey Jacob, NASA Principal Investigator and FAA Liaison David Zahn and Tulsa Innovation Labs Advanced Aerial Mobility Associate Daniel Plaisance.
The Future of Workforce
Moderated by Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission Aerospace and Aviation Education Program Coordinator Paula Kedy. Speakers include OSU Dean and Professor of Structural Engineering Dr. Paul Tikalsky, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Tulsa Tech Aviation Programs Coordinator Sheryl Oxley, Rose State College Dean of Engineering and Science Dr. Ryan Stoddard and Aviation Technician Education Council Executive Director Crystal Maguire.
The Future of Aerospace & Defense
Moderated by Oklahoma Aerospace & Defense State Director Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Hopper Smith. Speakers include Sustainment Co-Founder Michael Morford, L3Harris Director of Strategy Craig Walker and Federal Aviation Administration Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center Director Michelle Coppedge.
Oklahoma ACES serves as the Signature Sponsor of the Oklahoma Aerospace Forum. Formed in 2018, Oklahoma ACES (Aerospace Commerce Economic Services) is a statewide program for advancing Oklahoma’s aerospace industry by bringing together a comprehensive partnership of aerospace and defense organizations and companies, academia and government agencies.
The full schedule, additional details and tickets can be found online at bit.ly/2022OkAeroForum or by searching "Oklahoma Aerospace Forum" on EventBrite.com.
The event is organized and led by a steering committee group of aerospace, defense and aviation leaders in the state, including:
* Hopper Smith - Oklahoma Department of Commerce/ACES
* Leshia Pearson - Oklahoma Department of Commerce/ACES
* Greg Smith - Northrop Grumman
* Grayson Ardies - Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission
* Janelle Stafford - MOOG, Inc.
* Phil Busey Sr. - DRG
* Geoff Camp - DRG
* Chris Van Denhende - Mint Turbines
* James Grimsley - Choctaw Nation
* Clay Pearce - Spirit AeroSystems
* Sandra Shelton - Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission
* James Peake - Frontier Electronic Systems
* Johnny "Bump" Grant - Consolidated Turbine Specialists
* Daniel Regan - Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust
* Colin Oetken - L3Harris
* Mandy Mohanan - NORDAM
The Oklahoma Aerospace Forum will be held on Tuesday, November 1, at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is exclusive to those working in the aerospace, defense and aviation industries.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma to host Geekapalooza: A STEAM Festival for Kids on Nov. 5
- Oklahoma City Has the 13th Most Self-Employed Workers in the U.S.
- Governor Stitt and Health Commissioner Reed clarify that kids in Oklahoma are not required to get vaccination to attend school
- Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1
- Letter to Progressives from ‘A San Francisco Conservative’ Shares A Cautionary Message
- Interstate Teaching Mobility Compact completed -- Senator Pugh plans legislation to make Oklahoma first to enact it
- Child Welfare Hope Summits coming to Tulsa, Oklahoma City Metro
- Amber Integrated Poll: Ryan Walters surges to lead in Superintendent’s race, governor's race is close, GOPers lead in other races
Most Popular
Articles
- Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
- Governor Kevin Stitt appoints John Laws as Oklahoma Secretary of Budget, Chief Financial Officer
- Oklahoma City Water Trust requests Canton Lake water release for Central Oklahoma's needs, engineers set downstream flow to begin Monday
- Oklahoma City Chamber names Chattanooga’s Christy Gillenwater as its new president, CEO
- Fred Jones Family Foundation gifts Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation grant for a ‘gathering place’ for scientists, staff, patients and guests
- Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame announces second Installment of 2022 Inductees
- Joy and Jena - Great actresses.... Opposing the "Evil Republicans" – Opinion
- 100-year-old time capsule found in downtown Oklahoma City
- Amber Integrated Poll: Ryan Walters surges to lead in Superintendent’s race, governor's race is close, GOPers lead in other races
- Victor Davis Hanson: Biden plays the old ugly American
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.