Local visionaries will be recognized within the real estate industry at the upcoming CRE Summit in Oklahoma City. These awards recognize those who have made pivotal contributions in the commercial real estate industry and created innovation within various real estate sectors.
The CRE Summit is committed to showcasing the exceptional achievements of professionals who have shaped and helped advance the commercial real estate landscape. Though leadership, vision, and ingenuity these people have made the industry stronger because of commitment that exceeds standards.
The Board of Directors will carefully select recipients in each category based on their remarkable accomplishments in fields such as Architecture, Appraisal, Construction and Development, Financing, Public Service, and Real Estate Brokerage.
The Spokesman for the Real Estate Summit David Chapman PhD, University of Central Oklahoma School of Real Estate said, " The Pivot Awards symbolize our commitment to acknowledging and celebrating statewide local visionaries' within the commercial real estate industry....we believe in the power of recognizing outstanding individuals and companies who are shaping the future of our industry, and we are thrilled to provide a platform that showcases their invaluable contributions."
The Pivot Awards aim to inspire industry professional sand highlighting the significance of groundbreaking ideas, sustainable practices, and community engagement within the real estate sector. By honoring these visionaries, the CRE Summit seeks to foster a collaborative environment that encourages innovation, knowledge sharing, and long-lasting partnerships.
Nominations are now open to eligible candidates who have made notable contributions during the previous year. Interested parties are encouraged to go to http://cresummit.org/.
Link to related story:
CRE Summit October 11th at UCO'S Nigh Center | | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.