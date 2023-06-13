Oklahoma City — Cortado Ventures announce this week an initial investment from Citizens Bank of Edmond into its Fund II as an institutional limited partner (LP).
This investment, in the words of the partners, "demonstrates the bank’s ongoing commitment to startups and the advancement of fintech. Ultimately, this partnership will help create a stronger, more diverse economy within the state."
“Our focus has always been to support the people and small businesses in the state of Oklahoma. The opportunity to help broaden our overall economic base, support entrepreneurs, and invest in the next generation of business owners is in line with our mission for the past 122 years,” said Jill Castilla, President and CEO, Citizens Bank of Edmond, a woman-owned depository.
In a press release Cortado Ventures said that "Fund II is focused on investing in and working alongside ambitious, growth-driven companies solving today’s real problems. This fund will define a new generation of innovation by leveraging the deep expertise in legacy industries such as energy, logistics, life sciences and future of work to position the Midcontinent for accelerated growth."
“One of our top priorities as a fund is to generate economic diversity for the Midcontinent, and we do that by investing in companies and technologies that will level up innovation and open the door to diverse and overlooked founders,” said Nathaniel Harding, Managing Partner of Cortado Ventures.
“Citizens Bank of Edmond has a long history of commitment to the state, supporting innovation and building trust across industries, especially in fintech. Together, we will continue to grow the region’s innovation and economy, and open doors to new opportunities for the next generation.”
Notes: Cortado Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in ambitious, growth-driven companies, backing a new generation of economic prosperity for Oklahoma and the Midcontinent region. As one of the largest VC funds in Oklahoma, Cortado's focus is on tech companies bringing innovative solutions to the energy, logistics, life sciences, aerospace and the future of work sectors. For more information, visit cortado.ventures.com. Citizens Bank of Edmond continues to operate on the same downtown Edmond intersection where it was founded in April 1901. The independent $350 million asset institution is described in promotional materials as “a leader in community banking, providing commercial and consumer financial services with a focus on building the community using innovative techniques like inventing Cash Mobs, powering Heard on Hurd, providing co-officing space and launching an unmanned bank.” For more information, visit www.mycitizens.bank. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release. Pat selected the graphics for the story.
