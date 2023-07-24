Seefried Properties and capital investment partner and real estate investment manager Truist Securities announced Friday that construction has begun and an 85-acre site on South Air Depot Blvd.
Pratt and Whitney's new facility will include warehouse slightly larger than 842,000 square feet that will be expandable to 942,000 square feet. The investment in the new facility will be $225 million.
The project marks an expansion to make a new home for the companies 500 local employees. Pratt and Whitney's Oklahoma City site offers global sustainment services for Japan, the Netherlands, Australia, and Norway as well as the US Marine Corp Air station in Cherry Point North Carolina, US Naval Station Jacksonville, and West Palm Beach Florida.
The new facility will consolidate Pratt and Whitney's six existing sites in two locations: Oklahoma City Sustainment Center and Tinker Air Force Base's Air Logistics Complex.
