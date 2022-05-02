The joys and rewards of building something! Confidence building! Application of math and science concepts! Pride and accomplishment – “I did that!”
These are a few of the rewards students will experience at the OSU-OKC Construction Camp. Not just for the non-college-bound, the construction camp will benefit future teachers, engineers, doctors, engineers, lawyers, architects, home builders, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, entrepreneurs, etc.
Understanding how things work and go together enhances one’s career path and education at all levels.
The wage gap between men and women is caused, in part, by girls being steered away from, or avoiding, the higher paying jobs, such as those in the construction industry, for lack of confidence or knowledge about those careers.
Picking up a tool at a young age and working alongside encouraging adults go a long way toward opening a student’s mind to possibilities in school, career, and life.
The goals of the OSU-OKC Construction Camp sponsors, all of whom have found rewarding careers in construction-related careers, are to let students experience real-world, hands-on construction skills, to help students gain confidence and purpose that comes from accomplishment, as well as to acquaint students with the career and job opportunities in the lucrative construction industry.
Here’s the enrollment information. We encourage you to consider this opportunity for your teen-age boys and girls.
OSU-OKC Construction Camp for 7th & 8th Graders
When: Monday, May 23rd through Friday, May 27th
Where: OSU-OKC the far N.W. corner of the campus at N.W. 10th & Portland
(The campus is on the SE corner of N.W. 10th & Portland)
Eligibility: 7th & 8th grade boys and girls. Buses are picking up OKC Public School students at set locations. Non-OKC Public School students may need transportation to and from the OSU-OKC campus.
Hours: 8:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Fees/charges: None
Sponsors:
Will Blake – VESTA Foundation Solutions 405-708-7370
Marla Cloos – Build My Future 405-237-8188
Jackie Listen – Zig Ziglar Coach 405-642-3496
Jack L. Werner, Ph.D. – A to Z Inspections 405-412-7861 x 2
Sean Hutson – Simpson Strong Tie 405-821-8945
Chad Detwiler – Recovering Oklahoma After Disaster 405-698-8610
Mike Means – Oklahoma Home Builders Association 405-843-5579
Terry Clinefelter – OSU/OKC 352-284-8866
Ben Bigelow, Ph.D – OU Foundation 970-556-4214
Suzanne Broadbent – Attorney 405-550-0805
Registration: constructmyfutureok.org.
Parent sign-up page: constructmyfutureok.org/how-to-sign-up
Note: Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. Jack is a regular columnist for The Oklahoma City Sentinel. He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year.
An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Jack serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care. Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam. Jack is a 40-year member of Rotary and has served as president of SOKC Rotary and SOKC Chamber of Commerce.
Suzanne Broadbent, retired attorney, practiced construction and commercial law. She has served on various boards and commissions, including Putnam Heights Preservation Area, OKC Historic Preservation Commission, American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, and Positively Paseo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.