WASHINGTON, DC — House Resolution 3799 – the CHOICES Arrangements Act by Oklahoma Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa, passed the House of Representatives this afternoon 220-209 and is headed to the Senate.
H.R. 3799 would allow employees to use money from their employer to buy a healthcare plan that works best for them.
“The cost of healthcare, and the ever-growing burden of paperwork, has become a massive hardship for both employers and employees,” said Rep. Hern.
“The CHOICE Arrangements Act puts employees in the driver’s seat when it comes to picking their health care plan, and lets employers financially support their decision. This is a common-sense solution. I’m proud to have earned the support of my colleagues to pass this legislation and I look forward to continuing the fight to lower the healthcare costs for American families and small businesses.”
Rep. Hern argued in favor of H.R. 3799 on the House floor Wednesday afternoon (June 21).
You can watch that here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czL8qoeuVww
A one-pager for the CHOICE Arrangements Act can be found here:
https://hern.house.gov/uploadedfiles/hr_3799_one_pager.pdf
The full bill text can be found here:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/3799/text?s=2&r=1
Earlier this month, the measure worked its way through the U.S. Committee on Ways and Means after a 25-18 vote.
https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/herns-choice-arrangement-act-passes-ways-and-means-committee/article_701524f2-0609-11ee-a712-d3d310117958.html
Also this week, Hern said he was not surprised when Biden Administration officials said they would oppose the CHOICES measure. He said he worse the opposition as “a badge of honor.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted by Representative Hern’s staff, and adding information about the measure’s approval in the Ways and Means Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.