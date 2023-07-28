Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen joined U.S. House Republicans in passing two resolutions to disapprove of President Biden’s "wildlife overreach."
Senate Joint Resolution 9 utilizes the Congressional Review Act to nullify the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s rule that adds the lesser prairie-chicken to the federal endangered species list.
By listing the lesser prairie chicken as endangered, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will, a press release from Brecheen’s congressional office maintained, “restrict the economic, infrastructure, and land management activities of private individuals and would particularly affect agriculture and grazing activities, including in Oklahoma.”
(https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/sjres9/BILLS-118sjres9es.pdf )
Senate Joint Resolution 24, sponsored by fellow Oklahoman -- U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin of Westville -- utilizes the Congressional Review Act to nullify the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s rule that lists the Northern Long-Eared Bat as endangered.
Brecheen’s press release on the Mullin legislation, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, said “Changing the bat’s listing from threatened to endangered would tighten regulations on private actors, who could be required to receive a permit for actions that may result in the harming or capturing of the bat. Under the bat’s current designation as threatened, local and private actors have greater flexibility in their interactions with the species.”
(https://www.congress.gov/118/bills/sjres24/BILLS-118sjres24es.pdf )
“Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution and the Tenth Amendment make clear that it is the role of states and individuals –- not the federal government -- to engage in the conservation of wildlife. This is yet another example of Biden bureaucrats overregulating American citizens, including Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, and usurping Congress’ authority,” said Congressman Brecheen.
Brecheen represents Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. Congress. Elected in 2022, he serves on the Homeland Security Committee.
In an editorial endorsement in last year’s election, The City Sentinel newspaper described Brecheen, who lives in Coalgate with his family, as “a conservative multi-issue businessman and Republican who spent his time in the Oklahoma Legislature advancing pro-life causes, pro-parent policies in education, and common sense fiscal conservatism.”
Notes and Disclosure: Patrick B. McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story, adapting news stories and a press release from Brecheen’s congressional staff, and choosing the photographs from online sources. Pat has known the Congressman since the 1990s.
