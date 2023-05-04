Washington, D.C. – This week, Congressman Josh Brecheen , R-Oklahoma, introduced the Deregulating Restrictions on Interstate Vehicles and Eighteen-Wheelers (DRIVE) Act, which would prohibit the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) from implementing any rule or regulation requiring vehicles over 26,000 pounds that are engaged in interstate commerce to be equipped with a speed limiting device set to a maximum speed.
Brecheen and others experienced in rural commerce assert the rule would negatively impact both the agricultural and trucking industries and include vehicles like semi-trucks, livestock trailer/truck combos, grain trucks, and other large commercial vehicles.
See more examples of vehicles impacted here:
The U.S. Representative from Coalgate, in southeast Oklahoma, said in a news release sent to The City Sentinel:
“This overreach by the Biden Administration has the potential to negatively impact all facets of the agricultural and trucking industries.
The first term member from Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District said:
"I know from experience driving a semi while hauling equipment, and years spent hauling livestock, that the flow of traffic set by state law is critical for safety instead of an arbitrary one-size-fits-all speed limit imposed by some bureaucrat sitting at his desk in Washington, D.C.”
Brecheen continued: “This rule will add one more needless burden and Congress must stop it. For example, if a rancher is transporting cattle in a trailer across state lines, under this rule, the federal government would require a speed limiter device when above 26,000 lbs.
"Out-of-control bureaucrats are trying to impose ridiculous regulations on Americans who are trying to make ends meet.”
FMCSA’s proposed rule to require speed limiters on commercial vehicles with a gross weight over 26,000 pounds will add extra transportation costs to the private sector and make our roads less safe.
In fact, one study found that the “The frequency of interactions by a vehicle traveling 10-miles per hour below the posted speed limit was found to be 227% higher than a vehicle moving at traffic speed.”
Groups in support of the proposed legislation include: Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, United States Cattlemen’s Association, Western States Trucking Association, Livestock Marketing Association, National Association of Small Trucking Companies, and Towing and Recovery Association of America.
“The physics is straightforward -- limiting trucks to speeds below the flow of traffic increases interactions between vehicles and leads to more crashes,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer.
“OOIDA and our 150,000 members in small business trucking across America thank Congressman Brecheen for his leadership in keeping our roadways safe for truckers and for all road users.”
Co-signers of Brecheen's DRIVE Act include: GOP Representatives Pete Sessions of Texas, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Eric Burlison of Missouri, and John Moolenaar of Michigan.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this story for posting, adapting it from a press release transmitted by Congressman Brecheen's staff. McGuigan selected the photos used with this story. McGuigan regularly covers members of the Oklahoma Congressional delegation.
