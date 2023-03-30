Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen issued a statement which was sent to this reporter soon after the indictment of President Donald Trump by the Manhattan (New York City) District Attorney.
“Politically motivated witch hunts against President Trump or any other former President or presidential candidate [are] a serious abuse of power. House Republicans are committed to investigating if any federal funds are being used by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and his office to target President Trump for the purpose of interfering in our elections.
“I urge Democrats to join Republicans in condemning this baseless act of political persecution and commit to upholding the integrity of our elections and Republic."
U.S. House Republicans immediately communicated with existing and potential donors and supporters, posing three questions:
Do you think the Trump investigation in New York is politically motivated?
Do you trust Biden's Department of Justice?
Would you support a FULL investigation into radical DA’s abuses of power?
Earlier on an eventful day in American history, Brecheen voted in favor of “The Lower Energy Costs Act" -- officially known as House Resolution 1.
In comments soon after that measure – the first Republican proposal aiming to fulfill the GOP Commitment to America -- passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican from Coalgate said in comments sent to The City Sentinel:
“On the day that President Biden was sworn into office, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide was $2.39. Today, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.44. That is a 44% increase,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.
“Today, I was proud to vote in favor of H.R.1 which would increase our domestic energy production, reverse President Biden’s woke climate policies, and lower costs for American families.
"We must end President Biden’s war on American energy.”
The combined impact of the controversial Trump indictment and the pro-active GOP legislative push for a change in national policies in a vital economic area seemed to energize the Republican faithful in Oklahoma and elsewhere as Thursday, March 30 advanced across America.
To read the full text of H.R. 1 (a 175-page declaration for energy independence and production) visit here:
