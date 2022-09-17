The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has an unfunded liability of over $2 billion dollars and wants to do more! Can you guess who will be required to pick up the tab?
Two out of three Corporation Commissioners (Todd Hiett and Dana Murphy who are reported to have taken thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from attorneys, lobbyists, and PACs involved in these cases) have saddled us with $330 million of additional debt by using bonds.
Bonds to “spread out the cost” which the Corporation Commission already had the right to do. The bond sales firms and campaign war chests made money. You and I lost big time. (see bobanthony.com/facts.)
Does anyone remember the big lawsuit again Manhattan Construction, HTB and RGDC over the construction defects in the Oklahoma County jail and “out of court” settlement in 1993?
How much money was received by Oklahoma County and exactly where did the money go?
Kevin Calvey, Oklahoma County Commissioner, led the charge to move the jail out of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s control to a “jail trust”.
Calvey’s words when identifying the biggest problem: “The current style of how it is operated and managed . . . most of the problems don’t have anything to do with the physical structure.” The Jail Trust officially took over on July 1, 2020.
In 2021 14 inmates died. In 2022 12 inmates have died so far.
The number of inmates dying is increasing. I agree with Kevin Calvey; the problem is how it is operated and managed.
A full pension is available to Members of Congress who are 62 years of age with 5 years of service. Gosh, just exactly like what we receive, right? Maybe not.
America has spent over a trillion dollars fighting the war on drugs over the past 50 years. Are drugs easier or harder to get? If this were your business (and it is) would you continue to throw money into it?
(TIFS) Tax Increment Financing districts were originally to help blighted areas. Do you think the poor neighborhoods got most of the money? They didn’t.
Note: Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. A longtime columnist for The Oklahoma City Sentinel, Jack teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech and Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma Home Builders Association, honored by the National Association of Home Builders Association as the 2019 CAPS Instructor of the Year.
An ICC-certified Accessibility Plans/Examiner, providing ADA compliance inspections, Jack received the Mayor’s Committee on Disability Concerns “Clearing the Path” award. Werner serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers, a nonprofit providing adult day care.
Jack served with the United States Army, December 1, 1966 – December 1, 1970; Russian linguist, 4th Infantry Division, K Co., 75th Airborne Rangers, two tours in Vietnam.
