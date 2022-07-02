A line of cars are for sale at the Potamkin Hyundai dealership used car lot, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami Lakes, Fla. U.S. new vehicle sales were expected to tumble more than 20% in the second quarter compared with a year ago as the global semiconductor shortage continued to vex the industry. Yet demand continued to outstrip supply from April through June 2022, even with $5 per gallon gasoline, rampant inflation and rising interest rates.