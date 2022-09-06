Charles Rogers Biggs, publisher of The Tulsa Beacon newspaper, died on August 29.
He was 68 years old.
Biggs spent the last two decades guiding a strongly independent editorial policy at his newspaper, combining a conservative worldview with regular news reporting of local, national and state sports. The newspaper’s recurring features have included columns by and about prominent politicians, University of Tulsa sports and endorsements the state’s leading conservatives.
Regularly featured over recent years have been the insightful historical essays of Dr. Marcus O. Durham and Rosemary Durham about the history, culture and traditions of Native American tribes and nations. These essays have included the often-overlooked stories (and accomplishments) of smaller tribal nations with a continued presence in Oklahoma.
The noble good works of Tulsa-area charitable institutions have often been highlighted in the reporting of the Beacon.
Born on November 16, 1953, Biggs was "saved at age six," according to his formal obituary (https://www.garrettsfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Charley-Biggs?obId=25748980#/celebrationWall), "but became serious about his walk with the Lord in high school, encouraged by his youth pastor intern Bud Pederson."
Charley, as he was generally known, attended Tulsa Public Schools, graduating from Nathan Hale High in 1972. After a freshman year at Tulsa Junior College, he graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma in 1976. He was, among other things, active in the Baptist Student Union, and, soon after graduation, Navigators' Bible Study.
A Life with the News
After early career work for the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and the Bixby Bulletin, Charley became a suburban reporter for The Tulsa World. He is credited in news-gathering circles for starting the Tulsa World's zoned editions (known as Community World) in 1993.
After a brief sojourn in Denver with Cable World magazine, he decided to stay in Tulsa. He founded the Beacon and began a regular radio program on KCFO, ultimately becoming the program host for the "Tulsa Beacon Weekend," which continued until his death.
Charley and his wife Susan celebrated 40 years of marriage on July 10, 2022.
From their union came three children: "Brian Charles Biggs in 1986, Josiah Campbell Biggs in 1992, and Sarah Elizabeth Berg in 1995. Charley deeply loved his family. He adored his grandchildren and looked forward to welcoming three more later this year."
According to the formal obituary, "Through his many years and enterprises, Charley learned to trust God for all his family’s needs and became a great man of prayer. He cared about pleasing God even if it meant taking an unpopular stand. And he cared about others."
One of his last columns, published in July, was a loving tribute to Susan.
His final column, posted online August 11, was a stirring critique of the U.S. President, entitled "The recession that Biden lied about is here and growing."
Services Set for Thursday in Broken Arrow
From the Garrett Funeral Home obituary:
"He is survived by his wife, Susan; son Brian Biggs (wife Shelby); son Josiah Biggs (wife Kaili); daughter Sarah Berg (husband Joshua); grandchildren Reyma and Atticus Berg. He is also survived by his brother Jonathan Biggs (wife Cheri); sisters-in-law Lynda Biggs and Keri Biggs; mother-in-law Martha Campbell; brother-in-law George Campbell III (wife Beverly); brother-in-law John Campbell; five nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Rama Biggs; brothers William (Bill), Thomas (Tom), and Harley Biggs; and father-in-law George Campbell Jr.
"In Lieu of flowers, we request donations to the Christian Ministry of New Life Ranch or First Baptist Broken Arrow. Charley and his family have been involved in New Life Ranch since he was a young boy and it was very dear to his heart; He loved our church family so much, the missions and ministries that our church undertakes was what drew us to the church.
"Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 8, from Noon to 7 p.m. at Garrett Funeral Home. The family will greet friends from 5pm to 7pm. Services will be held at 11am, Friday, September 9, at First Baptist Church Broken Arrow. A private burial will take place at Floral Haven Cemetery."
A personal tribute
Charley Biggs was generous to spend time with this writer in a handful of telephone conversations, and kindly granted permission to use his newspaper's stories, editorials and commentaries for online platforms with which I am active.
He was a gentle man, a concerned citizen.
He knew who he was -- the rising tide of cultural relativism and social collapse did not change him.
My chosen profession and avocation of news-gathering and independent commentary is diminished with his departure. Notes of his passing included a post at the website of the Oklahoma Press Association.
News of his death came to me from Steve Byas, both an educator and a conservative journalist of long tenure and notable achievement.
My initial thoughts were those of a mere mortal: "Not now. Not Charles Biggs. We need him now more than ever."
But as I slept came some comfort. Of course, the God Who Made Us knows best.
God bless his memory, and comfort his family, friends, and colleagues.
