Canoo has reached agreements on workforce and economic development between them and the state and the Cherokee Nation for its vehicle assembly and battery module plants to be located in Oklahoma City and Pryor respectively.
The combined value of the incentive agreement is currently at $113 million over a period of 10 years and requires Canoo to meet job creation and investment targets.
Canoo will invest $320 million in the Oklahoma City facility and Pryor battery module manufacturing plant and create an estimated 1,360 jobs that will be higher than average Oklahoma salrary which is around $92,2000 according to salaryexplorer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.