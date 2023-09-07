Oklahoma City -- A trio of Republican elected officials have joined Governor Kevin Stitt, lending their support of Brian Bingman for Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner.
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell said:
“I’m proud to throw my endorsement behind Secretary Bingman; he’s a strong conservative leader, extremely qualified for the job, and a man of faith. I’m thrilled that he’s wanting to continue to serve the people of Oklahoma as our next Corporation Commissioner."
Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners Kim David and Todd Hiett also issued endorsements on Thursday, September 7.
Commissioner David said in a statement, “Brian and I worked together in the state Senate, where he championed conservative reforms. His leadership and prowess will be an unmatched attribute on the Commission.”
Commissioner Hiett echoed his support for Bingman saying, “With more than 40 years of experience in the energy industry, Brian is the most qualified person to be the next Corporation Commissioner. He’ll bring invaluable knowledge, common sense and maturity that will help us in our efforts to protect our
oil and gas industry.”
In response, Bingman said, “I’m honored to have the support and endorsement of our state’s top conservative leaders today. It’s very humbling that they are putting their trust in me to help make Oklahoma a better place to do business and raise a family. I look forward to getting together with them
on day one to start working on our vision for the State.”
Bingman is the only announced Republican candidate for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. He currently serves as Senior Policy Advisor and Secretary of State to Governor Kevin Stitt.
Stitt endorsed Bingman last month.
At that time, the state's chief executive said, in a statement sent to news organizations, “The regulatory industry dramatically impacts our business environment and ability to recruit jobs. I need Brian Bingman because of his experience and his unquestioned integrity.”
For nearly four decades, Secretary Bingman has worked in the oil and gas industry. In his current post, he heads the Governor’s policy agenda team.
“Brian has helped us expand school choice for all Oklahoma parents, reduce taxes for families, increase teacher pay and build a state savings account of five billion dollars,” Stitt said.
Concerning Bingman’s qualifications, the Governor said, “Brian has been instrumental in the pro-energy policies that have kept our state’s oil and gas industry, our top economic driver, safe from Joe Biden’s attacks on our oil and gas companies.”
“I’ve been a champion for our energy industry my entire career, I know the importance of protecting our top industry because I’ve been in it for all of my professional life,” Bingman said in his August statement.
Bingman, a former mayor of Sapulpa, served in the Oklahoma State Senate.
He is the longest serving Republican President Pro Tem in state history.
While in the Senate, the Republican legislator was the principal author of comprehensive workers’ compensation reform which lowered rates for businesses statewide.
In commentaries during Bingman’s tenure in the upper chamber of the Legislature, he regularly interacted in press conferences and direct interviews with Pat McGuigan, now editor emeritus of The City Sentinel newspaper. In his capacity as a news analyst and commentator, McGuigan more-often-than-not agreed with Bingman’s policy views.
As Secretary of State, he implemented conservative reforms including reducing taxes for families and building a state savings account of five billion dollars.
Notes: Pat McGuigan prepared this story for posting, working with a press release sent by Louis Jackson of the Bingman campaign. Pat selected the the photographs used with the story.
