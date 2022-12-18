Guernsey, a leading provider of design services, recently announced Blythe Yarborough as its newest addition to the company’s interior design team. Yarborough joins the organization with nine years of experience as an interior designer at FSB in Oklahoma City.
“Blythe is a key enhancement to our interior design team as we continue to grow in the market as one of the leading companies in design,” Guernsey CEO Jared Stigge said.
“Her extensive experience with large and complex projects, like the meticulous restoration of the Oklahoma State Capitol, shows her extensive capabilities of fusing function with aesthetics and clients will love what she brings to a project.”
Yarborough thrives on opportunities where she can engage with clients at a deeper level to ensure she understands exactly what they are looking for in a design. She loves the research side of interior design – specifically with historic preservation.
Guernsey praised Yarborough in an announcement of her hiring, saying she “excels at applying historical research to today’s designs and incorporates it into a new construction by adding a fresh function to the space. She applied this research while working on one of her favorite projects, the renovation of the Oklahoma State Capitol building.”
Yarborough commented, “I love getting to know a client and understanding what they’re looking for, how they think about their project and what they want out of it.
“Following the process step by step is so invigorating and seeing a sketch turn into a rendering, then construction documents and 3D models before it comes to life gets me excited to go to work every day. I’m thrilled to bring that level of energy to Guernsey.”
Yarborough, when not working, is married and lives in Stillwater where her, her husband and four dogs are opening an RV Resort.
To learn more about Guernsey, visit https://www.guernsey.us/.
Note: Guernsey is 100% employee-owned. The company is described in promotional materials as "a leading provider of design and consulting services. Founded in 1928, Guernsey has developed an impressive base of clients worldwide, including federal, state and local government; military; utilities; tribal; higher education; Fortune 500 companies; and the oil and gas industry sectors. Guernsey is an employee-owned, multi-discipline firm providing innovative answers for complex projects with engineers, architects, planners, consultants, environmental scientists, designers, analysts, accountants and project managers."
