Bill lifting requirements to obtain non-domiciled commercial driver licenses or learner permits signed into law
Oklahoma City –- State Senator Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, is extending his thanks to Governor Kevin Stitt for signing Senate Bill 682.
Pederson was the Senate principal author of the legislation that makes it easier for Oklahomans who reside here legally under the Compact of Free Association (COFA) and other non-domiciled individuals to obtain a non-domiciled commercial learner permit or commercial driver license (CDL).
“This legislation was one of my top priorities coming into this session, so I am very glad we could get it through the process,” Pederson said.
“In my district, the Micronesian population is an integral part of our community. They will now have more job opportunities available in various industries by being able to obtain these permits and licenses. I know this will be very beneficial not only in my district but in communities around the state.”
S.B. 682 removes the requirement to have an H-2A temporary agricultural worker permit or be a participant in the J-1 Exchange Visitor Program to obtain a non-domiciled commercial learner permit or CDL.
Pederson also extended thanks to the House principal author of the bill, state Representative Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene.
Representative Dobrinski said, in comments sent to The City Sentinel, “We have a number of people from Micronesia living and working in our area.
"They are dependable, hard-working and productive. The passage of this law will not only benefit them but could help us alleviate a shortage of drivers in our transportation industry. This is a win-win situation.”
The state's chief executive affixed his signature, giving the law effect, on Monday, May 1.
Because the new law passed with an "emergency clause" included, the provisions of S.B. 682 will go into effect immediately.
S.B. 682 had advanced through the Legislature methodically, gaining unanimous support in the upper chamber. In the House, a comfortable (and bi-partisan) 79-9 approval was achieved, with 13 representatives excused (not voting).
Ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the United States of America, Gerald M. Zackios, attended the 2023 'Micronesian Day' at the Capitol. Pederson expressed his thanks to the ambassador, as well as the performers and organizations who gave everyone at the Capitol a taste of Micronesian culture.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, working with a Senate staff press release, incorporating a previous report, and adding details about the bi-partisan legislative of S.B. 682.
