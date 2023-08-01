Fellsmere, Florida (via Newswire) -- The optimal diet for an athlete includes watercress, says B&W Quality Growers. This healthy, flavorful, leafy green is loaded with essential nutrients and can protect athletes from damage caused by vigorous exercise.
Watercress is the most nutrient-dense food on the planet and is the only food to get a perfect score from ANDI and the CDC index rankings.
Watercress contains antioxidants and amino acids. Antioxidants are the body's defense against damage caused by free radicals.
Amino acids are the essential elements of protein, assisting in digestion, tissue growth, and hormone and neurotransmitter production, creating an energy source, promoting healthy skin, hair, and nails, bolstering our immune system, and helping to maintain regular digestion. These benefits make amino acids an essential part of an athletic routine.
Free radicals are decidedly unstable compounds that the body naturally produces during rest, exercise, predominantly strenuous activity, and when the body converts food into energy. Individuals can also be exposed to free radicals through sunlight, x-rays, car exhaust, cigarette smoke, air pollution, and industrial chemicals.
According to a press release from B&W, “Free radicals are necessary for life and muscle functioning and are thought to promote adaptations to exercise.”
However, an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants can cause oxidative stress, contributing to cell damage. Oxidative stress delays muscle recovery, contributes to muscle damage, and is linked to numerous diseases. Eating an antioxidant-rich leafy green diet packed with watercress can promote recovery from exercise, decrease the likelihood of muscle damage, and lower the risk of several chronic diseases.
Earlier this year, during National Agriculture Week, B&W touted the benefits of “Smart Farming Initiatives” it and others in agri-business are advancing.
Watercress may be remarkably beneficial as it's packed with abundant nutrients. Studies have shown that athletes who consume watercress two hours before exhaustive exercise develop lower levels of DNA damage and lipid peroxidation, which can lead to cell damage, compared to those who did not eat watercress before a workout.
Researchers also found that eating a serving of watercress daily for two months decreased DNA damage and lipid peroxidation. This means athletes benefit from strenuous exercise with less potential for tissue damage.
In recent promotional material, B&W Growers had encouraged consumers to “Get juiced up on that leafy green goodness daily by adding watercress to salads, smoothies, sandwiches, wraps, omelets, pizza, and more.”
In an April story, The City Sentinel highlighted the impact of watercress on human mental health.
Watercress is packed with 28 essential vitamins, minerals, and compounds and is the only food to obtain a perfect score on both the ANDI and CDC indexes.
In addition to being the most nutrient-dense food on the planet, watercress also scores high on the Antidepressant Food Scale because of its nutrient-dense properties.
B&W Quality Growers says in promotional material it has been "farming responsibly since 1870. We're among the largest growers of distinctive leafy greens, including watercress, arugula, spinach, and ong choy. We sustainably grow, pack, and ship the highest quality distinctive leafy greens, providing well-being for our consumers and value for our customers. We've done this with zero product recalls and aim to provide a healthier, more flavorful world using premium leaves in everyday recipes."
The original version of this press release, sent to The City Sentinel by Newswire.com, can be viewed here: https://www.newswire.com/news/help-improve-athletic-performance-with-watercress-22093672
Notes: For more on the most nutrient-dense food, B&W Quality Growers encourages consumers and journalists to visit here: https://bwqualitygrowers.com/ . Follow B&W on our social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Newswire.com is a press release service working with newspapers and information websites worldwide. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. Neither Pat nor the newspaper received any compensation for this posting.
