This photo provided by Carolyn Redendo shows her in the Fountain Hills, Ariz. restaurant she owns, Sofrita, on Thursday, June 16, 2016. The Arizona Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that cleared Redendo of violating state child labor laws. Arizona's workplace safety agency had fined her because her 14- and 15-year-old hostesses sometimes dropped off dirty dishes in the kitchen, but the appeals court said the law bars them from cooking and baking but does not prevent them from ever entering a kitchen.