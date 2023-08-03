OKLAHOMA CITY (Aug. 3, 2023) – Ahead of the annual Tax-Free Weekend, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) here in Oklahoma is encouraging consumers to shop small.
The sales tax holiday, which begins on Friday, August 4 and runs through Sunday, is a great opportunity to support local businesses, NFIB State Director Jerrod Shouse said in a statement.
“Study after study demonstrates that shopping small keeps more hard-earned dollars within a community. Local job creators sponsor everything from school fundraisers to little league teams. As families purchase new clothes for the school year, our hope is that they’ll take advantage of the tax-free weekend and consider purchasing from small businesses,” Shouse said.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, items that qualify for Tax-Free Weekend include any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the body, and the sales price is less than $100.
For more information on the tax holiday and qualifying purchases, visit here:
(https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/tax/documents/resources/publications/infographics/SalesTaxHoliday.pdf )
The arrival of the tax-free weekend could provide a boost for the state's independent small-business community.
In a July 30 Facebook post, the NFIB said: "New small business data from the National Federation of Independent Business (#NFIB) shows persistent inflation, labor shortages, and other threats to local retailers and other #smallbusinesses.”
Notes: According to the group’s promotional materials, “For 80 years, NFIB has been the voice of small business, advocating on behalf of America’s small and independent business owners, both in Washington, D.C., and in all 50 state capitals. NFIB is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and member driven. Since our founding in 1943, NFIB has been exclusively dedicated to small and independent businesses and remains so today. For more information, please visit www.NFIB.com. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, and selected the photos.
