OKLAHOMA CITY– STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, continues to increase in importance in Oklahoma and across the country. In this second event of a four-part series, panelists will focus on the role of Economic Development to create a thriving economy in Oklahoma and how prioritizing a STEAM-skilled workforce will contribute to improving our state’s quality of life.
More than just tax breaks and incentives, Economic Development takes many forms. This event is for those who want to understand how differently-scaled programs and initiatives support Economic Development in individual communities, the entire state, and beyond our nation’s borders. Panelists will share their expertise with everything from developing affordable housing to creating new international markets, as well as supporting small businesses and bringing new technology-driven innovations to market.
The second State of STEAM Roundtable will be held on Thursday, June 22nd, at Will Rogers Theater, 4322 N. Western Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK. Attendees will hear from panelists about the innovative programs addressing these multifaceted issues and participate in conversations that will help align resources across our state. Networking for the 2023 STEAM Roundtable begins at 7:45 a.m., followed by breakfast, opening remarks, panel discussions, audience Q&A and a brief presentation on the STEAM Engine’s Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Impact Partnership. The program concludes at 10:00 a.m.
Cody Mosley, CECD, of the Boldt Company will serve as moderator. Panelists for the June 22 event include:
· Kimberly Statum-Francisco, Executive Director at Progress OKC
· Jennifer McGrail, Executive Director at the Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST)
· Andrew Ranson, Director, Center for International Trade Development (CITD) at Oklahoma State University
· Senator Adam Pugh, (tentative) Select Committee on Business Retention and Economic Development
Recognizing the importance of a STEAM-skilled workforce, Guernsey, an Oklahoma design and consulting firm, has teamed up with the STEAM Engine, Inc., to be the presenting sponsor for the 2023 State of STEAM Roundtables. These quarterly breakfast events bring together community leaders, companies and organizations from across Oklahoma to discuss matters at the intersection of economic development, workforce development, PK-20 Education and STEAM.
Secure your seat at the table for these important conversations by registering today at www.steamengineokc.org/stateofsteam
Additional upcoming 2023 STEAM Roundtable dates and topics are as follows:
● Sept. 21 – Workforce Development
● Dec. 10 – K-20 Education and Expanded Learning
About STEAM Engine OKC
Formed to address the lack of equitable access to high-quality after-school STEAM programming in Oklahoma, the STEAM Engine, Inc, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that helps students from under-resourced and underrepresented communities see themselves with a future in a higher-paying career in STEM. Launched in Fall of 2019, the organization has grown to serve more than 250 students each week through Community Partners like Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County, FreedomCity, Millwood Public Schools, Oklahoma City Public Schools, the Oklahoma City Innovation District, Urban Bridge and YMCA. Through weekly, hands-on lessons, grounded in Art and Design as the processes underpinning creative problem-solving within STEM disciplines, students explore careers opportunities in the eight major industries that drive Oklahoma’s economy and contribute to the upward mobility of families across the state. Learn more about the organization’s impact by subscribing to their e-newsletter at www.steamengineokc.org/join-our-mailing-list.html.
About Guernsey
Guernsey is 100% employee-owned and a leading provider of design and consulting services. Founded in 1928, Guernsey has developed an impressive base of clients worldwide, including federal, state and local government; military; utilities; tribal; higher education; Fortune 500 companies; and the oil and gas industry sectors. Guernsey is an employee-owned, multi-discipline firm providing innovative answers for complex projects with engineers, architects, planners, consultants, environmental scientists, designers, analysts, accountants and project managers. Realize the Guernsey difference at https://www.guernsey.us/.
