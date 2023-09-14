Oklahoma City -- Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn held a press conference Wednesday (September 13) addressing the Oklahoma Department of Labor's role in inspecting amusement rides at the Oklahoma State Fair.
Approximately 900,000 people attend the Oklahoma State Fair annually.
"A sure sign of the start of fall is the Oklahoma State Fair, and we know Oklahomans are excited about its return. Oklahoma is one of 30 states that regulate amusement rides. Before fairgoers arrive, the Oklahoma Department of Labor’s Amusement Ride Safety Inspectors are onsite inspecting each of the rides and attractions to make sure they meet the required standards and will continue to do so throughout the fair. We want fairgoers to be confident they can have an enjoyable time on the midway," said Commissioner Osborn, who is now in her second term in the statewide elective position.
"Before an amusement ride can be operated, it must be issued a Certificate of Inspection by the ODOL. Our highly trained amusement ride inspectors arrive at the fair days in advance to observe rides as they are being constructed to ensure they meet manufacturer specifications and inspect each ride before operation. Inspectors remain onsite for the duration of the fair.”
Osborn said, “We want to assure the public that we are working to safeguard the citizens of Oklahoma as they set off for a day of fun, food, and thrills.”
Osborn, who served in the state Legislature before becoming Commissioner, also stressed:
"ODOL views the regulation of amusement ride safety as a partnership with the industry to provide and promote rider safety. Inspectors work diligently and thoroughly to check that every piece of equipment functions properly before anyone boards these rides. When you see the ODOL inspection tag, you know the ride has been thoroughly inspected and is safe to board. We want parents and visitors to know that these rides are in safe working order."
“Amusement parks, fairs, and carnivals are an exciting way to spend time with your family, but a fun day can quickly turn into a bad experience if the proper safety procedures are not followed,” said Commissioner Osborn.
In keeping with the emphasis on safety which is the historic position of the agency, she said, “Before setting off to one of these attractions, parents and children alike should be aware of the rules that are in place to keep everyone safe and know the warning signs of a potentially unsafe ride. It is important that the public ride responsibly by following all signage.”
Many injuries at amusement parks and on amusement rides are preventable by following simple safety guidelines.
The agency encourages fair-goers to "Obey listed age, height, weight, and health restrictions, and follow all directions posted on signs, given by ride operators, or announced through recorded messages. These rules are created for everyone’s safety. Make sure children can understand and follow safe behavior for the day, especially when on rides. If you do not think your child will be able to follow the rules for a ride, or if they do not meet the height, weight, or age limits for a ride, do not allow them to ride."
You can learn more about ODOL's amusement ride and attractions safety program, by visiting the Oklahoma Department of Labor - Amusement Rides at this link: (https://oklahoma.gov/labor.html ).
