The American Petroleum Institute (API) this week released a reservedly critical statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency supplemental proposed methane rule. The critical commentary came on Friday (November 11) from API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola.
The statement follows:
“API looks forward to reviewing the proposed rule in its entirety and will continue to work with EPA in support of a final rule that is cost-effective, promotes innovation, and creates the regulatory certainty needed for long-term planning.
"Federal regulation of methane crafted to build on industry’s progress can help accelerate emissions reductions while developing reliable American energy.
“API’s member companies are continuously advancing and deploying new technology to improve methane detection and reduction, and we support a final rule that promotes this continued innovation.”
“Our industry is taking action, and as a result, methane emissions relative to production fell 60% from 2011 to 2020. Industry-led initiatives like The Environmental Partnership are helping to continue that progress with the goal of further reducing methane emissions in every major U.S. basin.”
According to the energy industry group, The Environmental Partnership includes more 100 companies who make up more than 70% of total onshore U.S. oil and natural gas production and has implemented a series of methane emissions reducing programs in every major oil and natural gas basin across the country.
A recent report from The Partnership found a 45% reduction in flare intensity and a 26% reduction in total flare volumes from participating companies over the past year, even as the number of companies participating in the flare management program grew by 40%.
Note: API represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, which supports more than 11 million U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement of millions of Americans. The approximately 600 members produce, process and distribute the majority of the nation’s energy, and participate in API Energy Excellence®, which is accelerating environmental and safety progress by fostering new technologies and transparent reporting. API was formed in 1919 as a standards-setting organization and has developed more than 800 standards to enhance operational and environmental safety, efficiency and sustainability. To learn more about API and the value of oil and natural gas, visit API.org.
