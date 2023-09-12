Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have announced extended seasonal service from Oklahoma City to Florida.
Southwest Airlines will begin non-stop daily flights between Oklahoma City and Orlando, Florida October 9th through March 6th, 2024. For customers who want to take a break from cold winter weather it's a perfect time to book early for 2024 getaways.
American Airlines announced in July they have added daily nonstop to Miami, Florida from December 20th through April 3rd, 2024. American will offer a convenient way for customers to take in Miami.
To book go to: southwest.com, and www.aa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.