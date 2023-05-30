Washington, D.C. -- The Biden administration’s overreaching energy regulation is sacrificing Americans’ ability to run their businesses and power their homes.
Democrats’ Green New Deal (GND) policies have left America dependent upon unreliable energy sources that strain our electric grids, cause rolling blackouts across the country, and have increased energy costs by over 40%.
Just this past December, more than 10 states experienced rolling blackouts as the demand for electricity exceeded our available supply. Time and again, environmentalists have overlooked the continued necessity of fossil fuels to power our world.
These GND proponents have failed to learn from Europe’s rush for renewables or acknowledge how many European Union countries have now returned to fossil fuels after their premature abandonment.
Germany, as a prime example, now generates more than a third of its electricity from coal-fired power plants after their abandonment of natural gas and subsequent rising power demand from France.
Domestically, we have watched as green-washed Californians experience blackouts and are told to which degree to heat their homes. Yet, we continue to see lawmakers enact the same policies that led to these disasters in the first place.
Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed a set of burdensome regulations that will force the closure of coal and gas-fired power plants, regulations reminiscent of the illegal Obama-era Clean Power Plan.
This proposal is a direct attack on our domestic energy producers and electric grid operators, forcing them to shutter reliable baseload power plants while relying on risky renewable sources that can’t deliver the certainty American families and businesses need.
In 2022, approximately 60% of electricity generated in the U.S. came from burning fossil fuels at our nation's 3,400 coal and gas-fired plants.
By requiring fossil fuel plants to capture nearly 90% of emissions, knocking their generating capacity down to uneconomical levels, the EPA will force a de facto shutdown of our nation’s affordable, reliable energy.
Ironically, this rule comes amid the administration’s continued push for electrification that has already catalyzed concern for our electrical grid’s ability to withstand an uptick in consumption.
From 2017 to 2021, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, electricity consumers nationwide spent an average of almost seven hours a year without power, which is an increase of three hours per year from 2013 to 2016.
Democrats’ climate hysteria is getting ahead of operational reality, and Americans are taking notice.
In February, PJM Interconnection, the nation’s largest grid operator, released a report warning that retirements are at a risk of outpacing the construction of new resources onto the bulk power system.
Simply put, fossil generation retirements are the key accelerator of grid unreliability.
Note: U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin , R-Oklahoma, is a business owner and working cow-calf rancher serving Oklahoma on these U.S. Senate Committees: Armed Services; Environment and Public Works; Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions; and Indian Affairs Committees. This commentary first appeared at Fox News Digital. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared it for posting, and selected the photos for use with the story.
