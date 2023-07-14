Oklahoma is one of the most affordable states in the U.S. for affordable housing but it is still difficult for many to find a place to live that does not break the bank.
A national wage study found that a person making minimum wage would have to work 99 hours a week to afford average rent on a two bedroom house or apartment.
The Tulsa Housing Authority is trying to bring two major affordable housing complexes to town in the next few years. But people who are waiting for housing and answers need help now.
For Sherisa Khiev she doesn't want to be at the Tulsa Housing Authority office but she feels she has no other choice. She says, " people don't want to be here in life, they dont want to be in this situation in in their life where they are struggling."
She has worked hard all of her life to provide for her family but now she is struggling to find a job. To make things worse she just got a letter notifying her of a rent increase of $200.
Kheiv went on to say, "its annoying and its frustrating when you're struggling and you're trying so hard...all the apartments that used to take section 8 booster their rent."
Hundreds of units are opening at the River West development at 23rd and Jackson and a new complex, '36 North at 37th and Peoria, which will have 80% of its units reserved for low income renters.
Pioneer Plaza for seniors and disabled people is getting a $53 million renovation, making way for more help for renters.
For Sherisa the help can't come soon enough she said, " I cant move anywhere, there is no place to move."
The City of Tulsa says in a report that 12,000 more affordable units must be built in the next few years to meet the needs of the public.
Recently the state approved $215 million to go to developing affordable housing.
