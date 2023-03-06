Oklahoma City — Aetna Better Health recently announced it has appointed Sonja Hughes, MD, MHA, FACOG as chief executive officer and Brett Hayes as child welfare strategy officer of Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma. The appointment of the two Oklahoma-based leaders advances Aetna Better Health’s work to improve the health of individuals and families across the state.
“As we increase our ability to support underserved communities in Oklahoma, it’s essential that our local health plan includes local leaders that understand the needs of Oklahomans and can help improve health outcomes,” said Kelly Munson, president of Aetna Medicaid.
“Dr. Hughes is a highly talented leader that has championed health plan operations for Aetna and served Oklahomans in her clinical practice as a board-certified physician. We look forward to her continued leadership and future contributions to the health and wellbeing of individuals and families in the state.”
According to a release provided to The City Sentinel, Hughes will oversee Aetna Better Health of Oklahoma and its programs to improve the health of people in under-resourced, local communities. She has been serving as vice president of strategy and service excellence at Aetna, leading the organization’s national support for clinical quality initiatives across its businesses and overseeing compliance with state regulatory requirements.
Prior to joining Aetna, Hughes served as the executive medical director of clinical operations and quality improvement for the Federal Employee Program within the Health Care Service Corporation. She also served as medical director and Certified HEDIS Compliance Auditor at Attest Health Care Advisors, and as the associate director of clinical operations for OU Physicians.
Hughes practiced as an OB/GYN physician and women’s health specialist at INTEGRIS Health, Norman Regional Hospital and W. W. Hastings Indian Hospital.
Hughes earned a doctor of medicine degree from Meharry Medical College, a master’s degree in health care administration from Trinity University, and a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Oklahoma State University. She resides in Oklahoma City with her husband and daughter.
Brett Hayes has joined the company’s leadership team to oversee specialty programs for children in Oklahoma.
“Brett is well established in the state within the child welfare space,” said LeAnn Magre, LCSW, director of child and family wellness product innovations at Aetna.
“With nearly 15 years of experience working with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and extensive volunteer experience serving child-focused organizations, Brett is perfectly suited to ensure Oklahoma foster children and their families get the resources they need and help improve health outcomes.”
Before joining Aetna, Hayes was the director of hope transformation at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) where he served as a member of the executive team overseeing the planning, organization and coordination of programs that were trauma-informed and hope-centered. He held several roles at OKDHS, including child welfare specialist, child welfare supervisor, program assistant administrator and child welfare field manager.
Hayes earned a master’s of social work degree from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Oklahoma. He is a certified hope trainer, a fellow of the Center for Juvenile Justice Reform and a former foster parent for the Choctaw Nation.
Hayes is active in the Oklahoma City community and has served as co-chair of the Children’s State Advisory Workgroup, and committee member of the State Advisory Team, State Planning & Advisory Council, and Trauma-Informed Care Taskforce. He resides in Oklahoma City, is an adoptive parent of three children and a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Note: According to Aetna Medicaid's promotional materials, provided to The City Sentinel, the Aetna Medicaid Administrators LL “has developed over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names.
“Together, these plans serve approximately 2.8 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit: www.aetnabetterhealth.com.”
