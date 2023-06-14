Guernsey welcomes the addition of Eric R. Taylor, PE, LEED AP and Omar Khoury AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, as Design Group Directors. With more than 50 years of combined experience, the two directors bring a wealth of knowledge and international expertise to Guernsey.
“I am thrilled to welcome Eric and Omar as valuable members of our team. Their exceptional capabilities and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving the continued growth of our company. Their industry affiliations will prove invaluable to Guernsey, our clients and the communities we serve throughout Oklahoma,” Guernsey Senior Vice President and Director Jeff Napoliello said. “I look forward to watching them share their knowledge to grow our teams and deliver to our clients the value add and top-notch service they have come to expect from Guernsey.”
Taylor joins as Vice President and Design Group Director over Engineering, while Khoury comes on board as one of four design group directors focusing on Architecture.
Khoury brings more than 30 years of experience to Guernsey, having worked in the metropolitan Oklahoma City area since 1992 at all levels, from project manager and designer to principal. His work includes numerous educational K-12 and higher education projects at OU and OSU. He has also been involved in an impressive list of award-winning projects such as the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall, First Americans Museum, Oklahoma City Museum of Art, Oklahoma City Community Foundation, Calvary Baptist Church, First American Title offices and Saint Elijah Orthodox Church.
“I thrive in a team environment with the highest level of professional integrity and creativity and where great work is fun,” Khoury said. “I look forward to blending with the Guernsey team and achieving new levels through collaboration, research, analysis and synthesis – all inspired by the creative leadership at Guernsey.”
Before joining Guernsey, Taylor served as Senior Mechanical Engineer, Design Manager, Section Head and Project Manager at Black & Veatch’s Federal Division in Overland Park, Kansas and Arlington, Virginia. Taylor led mechanical and multidisciplined AE teams throughout the nation and abroad. However, Taylor’s roots run deep in Oklahoma: many years ago, he called OKC home, serving as a process and facilities engineer within the Maintenance Wing at Tinker Air Force Base. For those first six years of his engineering career, he managed non-destructive inspection of critical jet engine rotating hardware, designed facility modifications and managed a $15-million maintenance contract.
“I am very familiar with Guernsey’s reputation for strong service and a value-driven culture,” Taylor said. “It is important as my family moved back to Oklahoma that I found a 100% employee-owned company eager to grow with me, value the family and work-life balance and leverage my broad organizational and leadership experience to make a lasting difference in the company, AEC industry and broader community. I’ve found that place in Guernsey.”
ABOUT GUERNSEY
Guernsey is a wide-ranging consulting firm with a design-centric focus that fuels our innovative architectural, engineering, economic, management consulting, environmental, transportation, and cybersecurity services. Our services drive value for utilities, industries, and government agencies throughout the U.S. and abroad, allowing them to exceed global standards for design and safety. 100% employee-owned and serving communities since 1928 from the heart of Oklahoma. Realize the Guernsey difference at https://www.guernsey.us/.
