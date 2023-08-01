An increased number of drivers are becoming interested in electric vehicles because they are becoming more available, and AAA’s rental car partner Hertz has been investing heavily in electric vehicles for its fleet purchases from Tesla, Polestar, and General Motors.
Hertz now has tens of thousands of EVs for rent at more than 1,600 locations across 44 states.
The company hopes to provide two million EV rentals by the end of this year which is about five times the number of EV rentals it did in 2022.
Inspired in part by record-breaking gas prices, consumers purchased more than 760,000 EVs in 2022, a 65% jump from 2021. Drivers have been concerned about cost, range anxiety and availability of charging stations are some of the biggest concerns they have about converting to EVs and abandoning their traditional internal combustion vehicle.
A recent survey by Verra Mobility found that 78% of Americans would consider renting an EV to get more familiar with the car before making a purchase. A AAA survey from 2020 found that driving an EV was the best way to alleviate concerns about them. Among those surveys in the AAA study:
And, 77% said they were less or no longer concerned about range after buying an EV.
In all, 96% said they would buy or lease another electric vehicle the next time they were in the market for a new car.
In a press release sent to The City Sentinel, the "voice" of AAA Oklahoma, Rylie Mansuetti, said:
“Trying before buying has been around for generations, this is a bit of a new twist on it, renting an EV for the first time while on vacation if you're up for it, could be a great way to experience this new technology and get a real-world feel for what it's like to own one.”
If you are considering being a first-time driver of an EV, AAA Oklahoma suggests there are some things to consider:
Finding and booking a charging spot -- Charging up an EV is quite different from filling up a traditional vehicle. Researching charging locations and how to pay to charge a vehicle are important things to do before you rent. Some states and regions have many more charging opportunities than others.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are 142,342 charging stations and more than 40,000 outlets. In comparison, Oklahoma has about 315 charging stations and over 1,050 outlets.
Hertz has also installed over 2,700 chargers at its locations to charge the electric vehicles in its fleet.
Some areas are much better equipped to handle EVs than others. Along with showing gas stations and current gas prices, the AAA app can also help you find charging stations near you and along your route.
Road trips take more planning -- you are renting the EV for a road trip at your destination, which requires a bit more planning.
Charging stations are usually along the busiest routes, there are fewer charging stations in areas off the beaten path.
If your plans take you to remote locations, it's important to make sure there are ample and available charging stations nearby. Making sure you are covered for charging may change your route and, to be sure, your stops along the way.
Understand the technology onboard the car -- EVs are quite different from internal combustion engines. The gauges will look vastly different, and the onboard electronics may seem very unfamiliar to anyone who is new to EVs. Most EVs come with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane departure warnings, blind spot warnings, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Acceleration and braking are also different with an electric engine. Knowing what the car can, and cannot do, is especially important before hitting the road. An AAA mid-Atlantic employee who recently rented an EV from Herz while on a trip to California was happy to receive several emails from the rental company before she traveled. She said the email focused on the Tesla's specific features, charging procedures, and braking technology, preparing her and her husband for driving and charging an EV for the first time on their family getaway.
“AAA travel advisors are happy to help you secure your EV car rental, airline, hotel, and attraction reservations, and offer trip guidance for your destination,” Mansuetti observed.
And members, don't forget to Always carry your AAA card while traveling.
Mobile charging for EVs for AAA members is now available in select cities across the country.
Notes: AAA (originally known as the American Automobile Association) provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 62 million members nationwide and more than 400,000 members in Oklahoma. According to its promotional materials, “AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, membership corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can map a route, find local gas prices and electric vehicle charging stations, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information on joining or renewing a Membership, visit www.AAA.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.