This Week: The national average for a gallon of gas has continued its summer U-turn, but price increases have slowed and more relief could be on the way.
The national average increased by 10 cents since last week to $3.83.
Pump prices have primarily risen due to the price of oil, which was near $80 per barrel last week, but has since softened recently. Friday’s national average of $3.83 is 29 cents more than a month ago and 30 cents less than a year ago.
In Oklahoma, the gas average was $3.57 on Friday -- up 15 cents in the last week -- and 14 cents lower than one year ago.
Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest increases in their averages: Nebraska (+25 cents), Iowa (+23 cents), Minnesota (+21 cents), Florida (+19 cents), Missouri (+18 cents), North Dakota (+18 cents), Oklahoma (+17 cents), South Dakota (+17 cents), New Mexico (+16 cents) and Alabama (+16 cents).
The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Mississippi ($3.32), Louisiana ($3.43), Alabama ($3.45), Kentucky ($3.46), Ohio ($3.46), Tennessee ($3.48), Texas ($3.49), Arkansas ($3.49), South Carolina ($3.53) and Oklahoma ($3.57).
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 8.94 to 8.84 million b/d last week.
Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.5 million bbl to 219.1 million bbl.
Lower gas demand amid increasing supply will likely help to slow price increases in the days ahead.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.85 to settle at $82.62. Oil prices tumbled Thursdayday after the U.S. credit rating declined, increasing market fears that oil demand could decline if the economy eases.
This Weekend: “Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” said Rylie Mansuetti, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.
“Coupled with tepid demand and declining oil prices, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”
AAA has a variety of resources to help motorists save on fuel:
* Fuel Price Finder (http://www.AAA.com/fuelfinder) locates the lowest fuel price in your area.
* AAA Gas Cost Calculator (http://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/) helps budget travel expenses.
* TripTik Mobile (http://www.aaa.com/mobile) plots fuel prices along your travel route.
Editor's Note: The City Sentinel frequently carries the weekly auto gas price report circulated by the Oklahoma chapter of the American Automobile Association (AAA). No compensation is received for posting this story. It is used because editors have found it an accurate, timely and useful summary of the price picture nationwide. Pat McGuigan of the Sentinel group prepared this story for posting, made minor word changes and selected the two illustrations that accompany the story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.