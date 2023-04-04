Oklahoma City -- I am pleased that the ratepayers of ONG and PSO avoided being ambushed by a sneak attack today (April 4, 20230. My filings yesterday (below) criticizing the underhanded way these multi-billion-dollar orders were posted on the agenda and the premature nature of even considering them at this time apparently had the desired effect.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/sneak-attack----a-media-advisory-from-corporation-commissioner-bob-anthony/article_bd3af11e-d268-11ed-8a82-d33dc466c750.html )
Slight though it is, today’s postponement is a victory for transparency; but it is not a reprieve for very long.
Commissioners Hiett and David made clear that the results of any pending investigations into natural gas market manipulation will have no impact on their judgment about whether or not to go ahead and declare the utilities’ 2021 fuel costs “fair, just, reasonable and prudently incurred.”
Commissioner Hiett even said he intends to bring these orders forward for approval again soon.
In fact, he answered one of my questions from yesterday: “Is Commissioner Hiett really proposing that this Commission declare some $3 billion of ONG and PSO’s 2021 fuel costs to be ‘prudent’ before his own consultant’s new ‘review’ of those costs has even begun?”
Yes, that is exactly what he is proposing. It’s official: We’ve just crossed over into the Twilight Zone.
I can’t say that hurrying these cases through unnecessarily in the face of mounting evidence of wrongdoing makes no sense; but I will say again that it makes no lawfully justifiable sense.
Thanks to lawsuits in Texas and Kansas involving some of the same companies that did business in Oklahoma, evidence of wrongdoing here is growing.
The Oklahoma Attorney General now says he is investigating. Oklahoma common sense tells us that costs resulting from market manipulation probably are not, by their fraudulent nature, “fair” or “just” or “reasonable” or “prudent,” so doesn’t it make sense to wait and see what the A.G. finds?
Commissioners Hiett and David don’t think so and said as much today.
In truth, instead of waiting for the A.G., the OCC could hire qualified independent experts empowered with the Corporation Commission’s full review authority and investigate ourselves.
In my second filing yesterday, I offered seven pages of citations from the Oklahoma Constitution, the Oklahoma Statutes, Federal law, and even a law journal showing that the OCC not only has the power and authority to investigate those highest-in-the-history-of-the-nation natural gas prices Oklahomans paid during the February 2021 Winter Storm, it also has a legal obligation to do so.
NOTE FROM THE CITY SENTINEL: This information is posted in the public interest by The City Sentinel newspaper. While submissions with other views about these issues are welcome, managers and content decision-makers for The City Sentinel newspaper reserve the right to make content decisions about news, information and opinion without regard to political considerations or pressure. This standard is applied to other matters of public interest and information or other matters covered by the newspaper, which is locally-owned and managed.
