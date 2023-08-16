Oklahoma City -- On Tuesday (August 15), the Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted unanimously to dismiss a 2021 application by Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation (AOG) to finance its fuel cost debt from the February 2021 Winter Storm using securitization and ratepayer-backed bonds.
(Note: AOG is a small natural gas utility in the Fort Smith, AR area that serves only 58,000 customers, 13,000 of whom are in Oklahoma.)
Corporation Commissioner Bob Anthony used the occasion as a teaching moment, pointing out that unlike its much-larger utility company peers (ONG, OG&E and PSO), AOG had actually worked to challenge and reduce its Winter Storm debt before financing it and passing it on to customers.
In a three-page Concurring Opinion, Anthony told the David v. Goliath story of how AOG sued oil giant BP for breach of contract in federal court and won, reducing the Winter Storm burden to its Oklahoma customers by $3.5 million.
"Every Oklahoma public utility that paid exorbitant prices for natural gas during the February 2021 Winter Storm had a public duty to do what AOG did and demand accountability from suppliers that breached their contracts and declared force majeure," Anthony wrote.
"The fact that ONG, OG&E and PSO evidently didn’t is the opposite of 'fair, just, reasonable and prudent;' it’s reprehensible. The fact that the Oklahoma Corporation Commission didn’t do its duty to protect ratepayers and hold those big public utilities accountable for failing in their public duty to their customers is equally derelict and shameful."
Anthony concluded:
"AOG’s willingness to do its public duty and hold its suppliers accountable further highlights the willing failures of Oklahoma’s three largest monopoly public utilities – failures for which their customers will, unjustly and unnecessarily, pay dearly for decades to come/"
Read Bob Anthony's full Concurring Opinion here:
https://public.occ.ok.gov/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=13942923
NOTE FROM THE CITY SENTINEL: To read previous statements and essays from Commissioner Anthony, visit and search city-sentinel.com. This information is posted in the public interest by The City Sentinel newspaper. While submissions with other views about these issues are welcome, managers and content decision-makers for The City Sentinel newspaper reserve the right to make content decisions about news, information and opinion without regard to political considerations or pressure. This standard is applied to other matters of public interest and information or other matters covered by the newspaper, which is locally-owned and managed.
