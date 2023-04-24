7-Eleven is holding a national hiring event Tuesday April 25 to staff its stores, including in the metro Oklahoma City area.
Those interested can apply at participating 7‑Eleven stores from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time or by visiting careers.7‑Eleven.com. Same-day interviews are available for in-person, store-level applicants.
“Every year, National Hiring Day marks an exciting time for our brands. Expanding store teams with the addition of 50,000 new roles will help our brands gear up for the busy summer season and our favorite day of the year, Slurpee Day,” said Treasa Bowers, Senior VP of Human Resources at 7‑Eleven.
Job Description
Overview
The Sales Associate is a key employee whose actions have a direct effect on the store quality for our guests, in addition to ensuring profitability of our stores. This position is responsible for providing prompt, efficient, effective, safe and courteous quality services to the guest.
Cultivate a G-U-E-S-T in Mind Culture.
1. Focus on the wildly important.
2. Be a leader.
3. Be committed to the guest.
Responsibilities
- Provides prompt, courteous customer service by discovering guest’s needs.
- Rings up all sales on cash register, or point-of-sale equipment properly and accurately. Using suggestive selling techniques.
- Maintains ethical integrity, and honesty while handling money, checks, and other types of payment received for products sold.
- Follows policies and procedures established to prevent loss or cash and merchandise due to actions by employees, vendors, and customers. Ensures proper cash handling procedures and policies are followed.
- Safeguards cash and merchandise; follow company robbery prevention and reaction procedures as provided in the Emergency Response and Reporting Procedures and Policy Manual.
- Performs duties necessary to maintain internal and external store cleanliness; in addition to basic upkeep so that floors, windows, restrooms, food preparation areas, shelves, and counters stay clean and presentable at all times.
- Reacts and reports to customer complaints tactfully and promptly.
- Follows company policy and procedure and all laws governing restricted beverage and tobacco sales.
- Performs service transactions in accordance with company policy such as s lottery sales and redemption; vendor coupon redemptions; company approved credit cards, and etc.
- Adheres to company policies when related to safety and security. Looking for and eliminating safety hazards; reporting unsafe acts or conditions to management.
- Prepares required accident/incident reports; immediately reporting such activities to the Facility Manager.
- Maintains gas island cleanliness, safety, and stock levels (oil spills, windshield fluid, pumps, and etc.)
- Complies with all food safety behaviors including: proper handling procedures, temperature requirements, and established sanitary standards.
- Receives products from vendors, following correct procedures. Assist management in vendor check-in.
- Maintains merchandise including: proper rotation, storage, stocking, and pricing promptly/accurately.
- Assists in maintaining proper inventory levels and audits.
- Maintains knowledge of all products offerings and promotions.
- Completes all required paper work accurately (vendor invoices, job assignment sheets, etc.)
- Maintains a professional appearance in accordance with company uniform and personal appearance policy.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
- Reports to work on time and when scheduled.
Qualifications
Education/Experience
Must be at least 18 years or older to apply. High School diploma or GED is preferred. Previous sales experience is preferred. Maintains current food handlers or food safety certification as required by county. Must be authorized to work in the United States.
Knowledge and Skills
Demonstrates sales and customer services skills. Ability to read and interpret documents such as rules, operating and maintenance instructions and procedure manuals. Ability to write routine reports and to speak effectively before customers and employees. Ability to add, subtract, multiply and divide in all units of measure using whole numbers, common fractions and decimals. Ability to exercise sound judgment and work with minimum supervision. Ability to perform basic computer skills.
Physical Functions
- Must be able to stand and/or walk for full shift.
- Ability to occasionally lift and/or carry up to 50 pounds from ground to overhead, and/or 60 pounds from ground to waist level (i.e., assisting in stocking/maintaining inventory levels.)
- Ability to push, and pull with arms up to a force of 128 pounds (i.e., utilizing hand truck.)
- Ability to bend at the waist with some twisting, up to one hour of the workday.
- May be required to climb a ladder and/or stool, kneel or crouch to store or retrieve materials and/or place or remove signs.
- Ability to grasp, reach, and manipulate objects with hands all day. This handwork requires eye-hand coordination and may require bilateral coordination of hands, up to four hours of the workday.
Working Conditions
- Employee performs approximately 95% of work indoors. Outside work will be required.
- Employee is exposed to intermittent indoor cold temperature extremes when working in the walk-in cooler and/or freezer.
Equipment, Tools, and Materials
- Employee must be able to utilize the following electric equipment: telephone, cash register, fuel console, lottery machine, money order machine, microwave, grill, coffee/cappuccino machine, etc.
- Employee must handle liquids, and certain cleaning solvents.
Work Schedule
- Committed to work assigned hours and/or adjust work schedule as requested by manager.
- Must be able to work flexible hours (nights, weekends, and holidays.)
- Stores operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential job functions. Essential functions are job duties that an employee must be able to perform with or without reasonable accommodation. All of the responsibilities listed above are considered essential job functions to this position.
This job description is subject to change at any time.
Working at 7-Eleven
For 90 years, 7‑Eleven has been successfully meeting customers’ needs. But convenience is now being redefined. We’re integrating more than 66,000 stores worldwide with a strong digital and e-commerce presence.
7‑Eleven introduced the world to the Slurpee®, Big Gulp®, Big Bite® and other proprietary products.
