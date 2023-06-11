Lawton, Oklahoma –— The Great Plains Technology Center Business Development Center has announced the schedule for its upcoming community wide pitch competition, 580 Pitch.
The event takes place on Wednesday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. (doors opening at 5 p.m.) and will feature selected pitch competitors who will advance to the final round.
Applications opened on May 16 with local small business owners vying for an opportunity to pitch their business to win up to $10,000 and additional business resource support.
Out of more than 10 applicants, only a handful will be selected to continue in the finals.
Requirements included operating business within the past five years, an active and up-to-date registration through the Secretary of State, lifetime revenue between $5,000 and $75,000, as well as additional compliance specifications.
“As the new Small Business Management Coordinator, I look forward to our first pitch competition of the year,” says Carey Monroe of Great Plains Technology Center - Business Development Center.
“Through the efforts of my predecessor Dr. Lynn Null, long-time community advocate Tara Deavours and community volunteers, we were able to produce an event aimed towards reinvesting back into local small businesses in Comanche County.
"This will be one of many opportunities that we create new ways for small businesses to develop, grow and be supported in Lawton.”
In addition to the pitch competition, the community is invited to attend an in-person pitch presentation training that will highlight key areas in developing a new business.
From establishing a financial plan to effective strategies for marketing promotion, aspiring and new entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend the free event scheduled on June 27.
“Without our incredible sponsors, and volunteers, we would not have been able to create a dynamic multi-day event focused on building the future entrepreneurs in our area,” says Carey.
Registration for the in-person pitch presentation training is available at www.greatplains.edu/business-services/580 or Eventbrite.
For more information about the 580 Pitch competition, please visit www.greatplains.edu/business-services/580.
Note: Great Plains Technology Center - Business Development is a comprehensive business assistance program that helps start-up and early-stage businesses with the goal of improving their chances to grow into healthy, sustainable, and self-sufficient companies. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted from Brandi Sims of brandincpr.com (Austin, Texas) and adding information from the description on GP Tech's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.