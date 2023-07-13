Hundreds of thousands of UPS workers could go on strike if they don't reach an agreement by the end of the month throwing package delivery and possibly the economy into chaos.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a North American labor union with strong ties to transportation and warehouse workers in the U.S. were in contract negotiations that broke down on the contract that will expire on July 31st.
Last month the teamsters voted by an overwhelming 97% to strike kicking in the process that would send 330,000 UPS workers to the picket lines across the country. This would be the largest strike in U.S. history if the parties don't work out an agreement on time.
UPS delivers more than 20 million packages per day and transports 6% of the nation's gross domestic product.
UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said, " negotiations coming down to the wire create significant unease among employees and customers and threatens to disrupt the U.S. economy...I am confident that they will reach an agreement in time to avert the potentially historic strike.
Teamsters' leadership has argued that UPS workers aren't being compensated fairly. Last year UPS posted $14 billion in profit and the union says that employees deserve a fair share of that.
