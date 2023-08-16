City leaders tapped into a record amount of tax increment financing help fund upscale multi tower apartment development in Oklahoma City's Bricktown Tuesday, compliments of taxpayers.
Boardwalk at Bricktown will have 924 apartment units, 80,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment and two parking garages on the northwest corner of Reno and Oklahoma avenues. It will take place in what is now a parking lot West of the U-Haul building in Bricktown.
In addition to this project, A Hyatt Dream hotel is being built on property that is not included in the tax increment financing agreement which was approved by a vote of seven to two.
City Council members James Cooper and Joe Beth Hamon voted against it citing concerns about the affordable housing units that are part of the proposal.
Hamon stated that it is a tad insulting; this group from out of state can come to us and not really present any outcomes or data about the work that they do.
She believes local nonprofit agencies seeking a fraction of the amount of money approved on Tuesday are put through more rigorous processes and required to present evidence that their models work.
The CEO of Matteson Capital Scott Madison.is working with Lower Bricktown developer Randy Hogan to build the Boardwalk at Bricktown. They are excited about the record $200 million in TIF dollars that has been approved for the project. That will include two twins Story 28 story apartment towers and a third tower will be built when the first two are leased.
Matteson believes that the plan for workforce housing is a wonderful thing to bring to the community.
