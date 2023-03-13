Oklahoma City -– Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced Monday (March 13) that his office has cleared a sizable backlog of Open Records requests that dated back to years before he took office.
The announcement comes during Sunshine Week, an annual and nationwide celebration of access to public information and open government.
“I believe strongly in openness and transparency in government, and I will continue to aggressively enforce the Open Records and Open Meetings Acts across state government,” said Drummond.
“A transparent government begets a better government, as it exposes bad actors while attracting public officials who act with honesty and integrity.”
When Drummond took office on January 9, the Office of Attorney General had 66 unfulfilled Open Records requests, some of which were several years old.
According to a press release from his office, the backlog of requests has been eliminated and Drummond’s office has fulfilled 34 additional requests since he was sworn in.
Drummond said recent years have seen an alarming increase in cases where individuals have had to file lawsuits to get lawfully accessible public documents.
“No one should have to sue their own government to obtain a public record,” he said.
“There are times when specific circumstances may reasonably restrict some documentation, such as information that is part of an ongoing investigation. However, the standard for conducting public business always must be one of openness and transparency.”
Sunshine Week runs March 12-18 this year.
Now in its nineteenth year, the initiative to promote open government is hosted by the News Leaders Association and the Society of Professional Journalists.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel staff prepared this story for posting, working from a press release sent to the newspaper by the Attorney General's office. McGuigan is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists (Oklahoma Pro Chapter), and a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.