Yukon has built new state of the art playgrounds at elementary schools ahead of the school year.
Yukon Superintendent Jason Simeroth said, " We've planned for what the needs of each student are really, so we have this area where its pre-k to kindergarten and the older you get the more there is, you get the bigger stuff, but what I think is really cool is also adding adaptive equipment for special needs students."
School leaders in Yukon have said the new playgrounds offer something fun for every student and teachers will be able to teach science, music, math, and more.
Simeroth continued, " there are some musical components as well, so its not just play, but there's also opportunities for music teachers to come out and talk about tones and rhythm and things like that. It will be used for so much more than recess."
By the end of the Summer all 7 Yukon elementary schools will have a brand new playground that was paid for by a bond issue passed by the community.
