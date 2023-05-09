Yelp has named Café Kakao the Mother’s Day top bunch spot in the nation, and two other central Oklahoma spots in the top 100, said spokesman Amanda Albert.
Be prepared to make a Mother’s Day reservations immediately – roughly a week in advance, advises Yelp. In 2022, 66% of diners made a reservation for Mother’s Day through Yelp in the seven days leading up to the holiday.
Jones Assembly and Norman’s El Huevo Diner were also listed in the nation’s top 100 brunch spots.
Not your average breakfast by any means. At Cafe Kacao you will find a fusion of many Latin American cultures under one roof. Everything is made in-house from tortillas to sausages. It’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
It is nestled in midtown, at 3325 N Classen.
Café Kakao has been the dream of the Del Cid family for close to a decade. At the heart of the family is veronica Del Cid, who, since her youth, has been taught recipes that been passed from generation to generation.
The Jones Assembly is located at 901 W Sheridan in downtown Oklahoma City. El Huevo Diner is situated at 3522 24th Ave NW in Norman.
