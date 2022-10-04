The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble will perform Franz Schubert’s monumental Octet in F major at 7:30 pm November 1 at the First Baptist Church, 1201 N. Robinson in Oklahoma City. Now in its 20th year as Oklahoma City’s premier classical chamber music ensemble, Brightmusic will present its second concert of the season, “Musical Transcendence.”
Also on the program are two brief but enchanting works by contemporary American composer Benjamin Park.
Written in 1824 and intended as an imitation of Beethoven’s enormously popular septet, Schubert’s six-movement octet, his largest scale chamber work, clocks in at around an hour of pure transcendence.
(A septet is defined as a group of seven playing instruments or singing together. A octet is a group of eight doing the same.)
Schubert was a phenomenally prolific Austrian composer born in 1797 in the twilight of the Classical era. Though only 31 when he died, he completed over 1500 works, including 630 lieder (songs). He also wrote seven symphonies and left behind fragments of six others, including his famous 8th Symphony, “Unfinished.”
Patterned after Beethoven’s lofty Septet in E-flat major, the good-natured octet was commissioned with instructions that it was to be “exactly like Beethoven’s septet.” Schubert delivered, but with some departures, notably, the addition of a second violin. A critic, shortly after its premiere, wrote that the themes “are worked out with individual originality, and Herr Schubert has proved himself ... as a gallant and felicitous composer.”
Benjamin Park’s “Green Flash,” written for clarinet and string quartet, is ten minutes of intriguing aural sensations. The name refers to the optical phenomenon that can occur after sunset or just before sunrise in the right atmospheric conditions
For the briefest moment, the upper rim of the sun can appear green due to refracted light. The piece was premiered in Boulder, Colorado, at the Flatirons Chamber Music Festival. Park’s rhapsodic “For Purple Mountains,” also for clarinet and string quartet, is another short, mesmerizing piece with strains of “America the Beautiful” woven through.
November 1, 2022 Program “Musical Transcendence”
Benjamin Park, Green Flash for Clarinet and String Quartet
Benjamin Park, For Purple Mountains for Clarinet and String Quartet
Franz Schubert, Octet in F Major, D 803
Musicians performing: Chad Burrow (clarinet), Rod Ackmann (bassoon), Kate Pritchett (horn), Gregory Lee and Katrin Stamatis (violin), Mark Neumann (viola), Jonathan Ruck (cello) and Anthony Stoops (double bass).
The ensemble will perform its entire 2022-23 season in the sanctuary of the beautiful First Baptist Church, 1201 N Robinson in midtown Oklahoma City. Free parking is available north and southwest of the building.
The recent season-opening concert was the best-attended in the past two years – still with comfortable spacing. The First Baptist venue offers a lot of space to spread out and attend concerts in comfort and greater safety.
Handicap Access is available through the door under the awning on the south side of the building. The elevator is just inside, around the corner to the left. Go up one level to the Sanctuary.
Season Subscriptions are still available on our website and at the door for $125 and include the five regular concerts and all four concerts of the Summer Festival. This is a significant savings over the single admission price of $180 for all nine concerts and is a remarkable value at only $13.88 per concert.
Disclosure and Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel is a member of the Board of Directors for the Brightmusic Society of Oklahoma. He contributed to this report. The Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble is Oklahoma City’s foremost presenter of classical chamber music. For more information, visit www.brightmusic.org
