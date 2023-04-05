featured breaking
Oklahoma City -– The Oklahoma City University Film Department and the Oklahoma City Museum of Art are partnering this month to present a film festival showcasing experimental films from artists around the world.
The Wide Open Experimental Film Festival (WOEFF) is set for April 22-23 at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s Noble Theater, 415 Couch Drive in downtown Oklahoma City. Now in it’s second year, the festival features experimental films that open peoples’ eyes to the alternative forms, structures and styles of film.
Running at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, WOEFF offers four programs presenting 45 short films from 14 countries.
“Film can change the way we see, hear, think and know our world,” said Billy Palumbo, festival director and visiting associate professor of film at OCU.
“The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is the perfect venue for WOEFF — we want to show OKC the full innovative, expressive and weird potential of film as an artform.”
Selected films represent a variety of nontraditional filmmaking forms, including abstract animation, digital and chemical manipulation, visual lyricism, surreal narratives, and essay films. Some highlighted films and filmmakers include:
· “The man who could not see far enough” by Peter Rose
· “Against Time” by Ben Russell
· “Walden [verb]” by Emma Rozanski
· “Pet World” by Sofia Theodore-Pierce and Grace Mitchell
“The films are so diverse, and it’s a great opportunity to see what experimental filmmaking looks like from countries outside of the U.S.,” said Connor Newman, OCU student (BFA Film Production ’23).
Admission is free to the public with no tickets required. For more information about the Wide Open Experimental Film Festival, visit wideopeneff.com or follow @woefilmfest.
Notes: Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts. More information is available at okcu.edu.
The Film Department at OCU offers the only Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Film Production in Oklahoma as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Film degree. The programs focus on comprehensive, hands-on curricula to nurture creative work and discover new voices. For more information, visit okcu.edu/film, and follow @okcufilm on social media for the latest updates and announcements.
The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is one of the leading arts institutions in the region. The Museum presents a dynamic range of exhibitions organized from prestigious museums and collections throughout the world. The Museum’s own diverse collection features highlights from North America, Europe and Asia, with particular strengths in American art and postwar abstraction. The permanent collection also boasts one of the world’s largest public collections of Dale Chihuly glass, a major collection of photography by Brett Weston and the definitive museum collection of works by the Washington Color painter Paul Reed. The Museum’s renowned Samuel Roberts Noble Theater screens the finest international, independent, documentary and classic films. The Oklahoma City Museum of Art is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and is a member of the Association of Art Museum Directors. The Museum serves over 125,000 visitors annually from all 50 states and 30 foreign countries.
