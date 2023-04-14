White House Report on Afghanistan Withdrawal – A Lack of Accountability (Column)
- Congresswoman Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma
-
-
- 0
Last Thursday, the White House released a long awaited 12-page report on the 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal.
The after-action review places significant blame on former President Donald Trump and claims that President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by the conditions created by his predecessor.
Although the moments leading up to this report promised answers, the reality is that Americans are left with an Administration that refuses to accept accountability for their botched withdrawal, which left thirteen American servicemembers dead.
National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, claimed the purpose of the report is not accountability, but rather “to study lesson learned.” Sadly, this report falls very short of providing lessons learned.
There are still lingering questions, including why American citizens and allies were left behind. We also need further clarity on the timeline of events, why Bagram Air Base was abandoned, and if there were any intelligence failures. Furthermore, Biden should lay out specifically why he ignored the advice of top-ranking military officials, including General McKenzie.
I am deeply disappointed in the political actions of this Administration, and believe the American people deserve to have a full accounting of Biden’s decision-making process.
It is now up to the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives to provide accountability and push for answers that have been swept under the rug.
In a recent back and forth in the House Armed Services Committee, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was asked if anyone in the Pentagon’s chain of command was ever held responsible for the disastrous collapse of the war effort. Austin responded, “To my knowledge, no.”
He further went on to state that he has no regrets for the decisions made amid the withdrawal.
When it comes to national security, our nation is less secure under Biden’s watch.
We have seen the Chinese Communist Party fly spy balloons over our sovereign territory, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, and numerous other foreign policy disasters.
The Administration’s weakness on the foreign stage has led us to this point. Without proper government oversight, this pattern will only continue.
Despite the release of the after-action reports, it is painfully clear that we are still left with an enormous lack of full transparency and an injustice to Americans.
Note: Stephanie Bice serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, from Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional Distsrict. She is now in her second term. Her weekly column appears regularly at city-sentinel.comm and occasionally in the print edition of The City Sentinel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Drummond Drops charges against O'Donnell's' says they were politically motivated by former AG Hunter.
- 'Lost Girl' E-book memoir -- Author Rebecca Contreras Reveals How She Went ‘From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire’ (With Only a G.E.D.)
- White House Report on Afghanistan Withdrawal – A Lack of Accountability (Column)
- School Safety Measures Move to the floor in Oklahoma House of Representatives
- Sarah Stitt: School Choice can break cycles of dysfunction
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Praised Expanded Coverage for New Mothers in recent comments
- Senator Markwayne Mullin Interview | The Patriot Sentinel Podcast
- Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy plans 40-year anniversary celebrations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- After unanimous approval in the state House of Representatives, Senate to consider bill that could create income tax credit for family caregivers
- Kratos, Oklahoma Elected Officials – including U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin --- celebrate Completion of 100th MQM-178 Firejet at Aircraft Manufacturing Facility
- Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat Calls on House Speaker Charles McCall to 'Stop Playing Games with Education Plan'
- Oklahoma House Bill from Representative Nicole Miller would redirect responsibility for State Question 781 Funds
- Historic Highs Continue for Gross Receipts, Oklahoma State Treasurer says
- At U.S. Navy's Submarine Squadron 4 change of command, Chickasha's Jason Grizzle took charge
- Lankford Blasts Department of Defense for Leaving Service Members and Veterans without Pastoral Care at Walter Reed
- Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma Leads Letter To Secretary Mayorkas Demanding Answers for ‘Complete Disregard of Existing Immigration Law’
- Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt names Dr. Katherine Curry Cabinet Secretary of Education, Superintendent Ryan Walters excited to add her to 'our team'
- Beto O’Rourke to be keynote speaker at the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.