Oklahoma City -- At 6 p.m. tonight -- Monday, August 14 -- persons interested in Wheelchair Football are invited to come to the Santa Fe Family Life Center.
The graphic atop this story gives contact information, but organizers of the program say "just show up" (may several minutes early) and they will work with you.
If you want to be a part of the newest adaptive sport and go toe-to-toe with the competition ... come on down.
The Santa Fe Family Life Center is the only full-service gym in Central and Western Oklahoma that prioritizes providing access to adaptive sports to individuals with disabilities.
SFFLC plans regular camps to build a roster and gain familiarity with the game.
Last month, our story by LizBeth Diaz outlined the program. It is designed to reach those who love the game but who have not participated due to challenges for individuals with disabilities.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/get-your-game-face-on-and-join-the-free-wheelchair-football-camp/article_bf650ce4-190e-11ee-814b-23ea16d339e7.html )
The Santa Fe Family Life Center is located at 6401 N. Santa Fe Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. visit https://sfflc.com/ for more information.
The group’s mission is " is to improve the health of Oklahomans by providing sports and fitness programs for all abilities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.