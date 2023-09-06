The Western Days Stampede 2023: Bustin at the Buckle September 8-9 at Mustang High School Stadium at 801 South Snider Dr. in Mustang.
The event kicks off with a kids 5k race at Mustang's Wildhorse Park with the rodeo starting at 8 p.m. just across the street.
On Saturday, young runners will meet at Mustang High School Stadium to compete in the 43rd annual Western Days Stampede.
In the race will be kids from elementary, intermediate, and middle school mile races for every young cowboy and cowgirl.
The event is a fundraiser for the Mustang High School Cross Country Boosters. 600 participants are expected to lace up for this year's race.
Tickets are $15.00 to $25.00.
For more information: Western Days Stampede 2023 - Bustin' at the Buckle Registration, Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite.
