VET Tv releases feature-length documentary ‘Interpreters Wanted’ – and enhances podcast offerings with ‘Tactical Treasures’
The City Sentinel via Newswire
San Diego, California (Newswire.com) -- The story of two Afghan interpreters, the dangers they faced supporting U.S. forces in the war in Afghanistan — and the simultaneous battle they fought to come to America — is the focus of Veteran Entertainment Television's newest feature-length documentary.
The new film enhances the network’s programming, which includes a cluster of regular podcasts aimed at the American military community and veterans of the Armed Forces.
"Interpreters Wanted" centers around Saifullah Haqmal and his brother Ismail, educated Afghan men who choose to work with U.S. forces as interpreters, and Robert Ham, one of the deployed soldiers they befriended in their years of service to the United States.
As Ham's deployment comes to an end, Saifullah and Ismail's support to U.S. forces continues for years afterward — living in the combat zone of Afghanistan isn't a one-year tour for them, it's their day-to-day life. As Afghanistan's elected government enters its final days, and the country crumbles around them, see the struggle one interpreter has to escape as the Taliban close in.
"This is the kind of documentary that we know our audience will connect with and will have an immediate impact," said Waco Hoover, VET Tv's chief executive officer.
"The struggle Saifullah and Ismail have had is representative of the challenges Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders have been experiencing for years. Robert's story helps us understand the fear and uncertainty these men went through as Afghanistan's government fell around them."
Editor’s Note: The original version of the release story for the motion picture was provided to The City Sentinel (an Oklahoma City newspaper) by Newswire.com, a world-wide press release service that works with newspapers and informtion providers. Pat McGuigan adapted it for posting. To view the original version of the “Interpreters Wanted” release, go here:
Ham, the film's director, is a decorated Army combat veteran turned filmmaker. A 2016 Tillman Scholar and graduate of the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, he is a four-time Emmy Award-winning storyteller.
"I'm grateful to finally be able to share this film with the world, some 14 years after it began," Ham said. "This is perfect for the VET Tv audience and their hunger for compelling and authentic stories."
VET Tv will hold a private screening for the film in Los Angeles on March 22. "Interpreters Wanted" is coming soon — see the teaser trailer and more here:
Early this month, Vet TV (whose publicists now tout it as the “Military's #1 Streaming Service” added a podcast from JDog Brands to the platforms. The new program focuses on stories of veterans and military spouses -- and the keepsakes that made a difference in their lives.
‘Tactical Treasures’, produced by JDog, gives “veterans and spouses the chance to talk about objects, lessons, and moments in their lives that they turned into the 'tactical treasures' in their military career, business, or life,” according to a Newswire-distributed press release.
The show's host is Tracy "Mrs. JDog" Flanagan, the co-founder of JDog Brands.
"VET Tv has always prided itself on authentic storytelling," said VET Tv’s CEO Hoover. "Tactical Treasures gives our audience a chance to meet a mix of big names and people you've never heard of - and hear compelling and impactful stories you won't get elsewhere."
Flanagan is characeterized as “no stranger to the veteran ecosystem and those that occupy it.” she co-founded JDog Brands with her husband, Army veteran Jerry "JDog" Flanagan, in 2011. She Tracy leads JDog Spouses, a support community that providing advice, resources, and other ways to balance family while growing a JDog business. She is also a mentor for AMPLIFY, the Military Spouse Program through Hiring Our Heroes.
"I'm really happy to expand Tactical Treasures to the VET Tv audience," Flanagan said.
"I've found such joy in gaining insight into our wonderful guests and the things they hold dear, and I know VET Tv's audience will too."
Past guests on the podcast include: Former CIA director and retired 4-star general David Petraeus; U.S. Army Ranger legend Matt Eversmann of "Black Hawk Down" fame; Mark Harper, CEO of We Are The Mighty; and Tim Jensen, the chief brand officer and co-owner of GruntStyle.
Episodes are available on VET Tv's "Tactical Treasures" page, with new episodes released on a weekly basis. The original version of the "Tactical Treasures" press release can be viewed here:
About Jdog: Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for Veterans and their families with nearly 300 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands (jdog.com ) provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey.
Note: VET Tv (www.VeteranTV.com) is described in promotional literature as “a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health of those who served. The company is a U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community.”
