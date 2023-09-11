OKLAHOMA CITY - The Friends of Uptown 501(c)3 and the Uptown Business Improvement District are hosting a free block party from 4 - 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Uptown Outside will offer good food, live music, and community. Hosted in the Historic Uptown 23rd District, formerly Route 66, this event will take place at the intersection of NW 23rd Street and N Walker Ave, with street closures beginning at 10 am.
The national talent Tauk Moore, a Blues, Funk, Jam, R&B/Soul group from Long Island, will be headlining the Friends of Uptownstage. Bandalos Chinos from Buenos Aires, Estereomance from El Paso, Ramsey Thornton from Tulsa, and Blue Morrison and Kora Waves of Oklahoma City are also set to perform.
Friends of Uptown encourage all attendees to visit their businesses and spend time enjoying this historic entertainment district.
Uptown 23rd District Association was established in 2012 to further the revitalization of one of Oklahoma City’s busiest corridors, NW 23rd Street, a premier business, arts, and entertainment district. Uptown stretches from Broadway to Penn along NW 23rd Street and is home to dozens of locally-owned businesses.
Byron’s Liquor Warehouse will host alcohol tastings from the state's top wine and beverage distributors in the Friends of Uptown VIP Tent. Admission is granted by becoming a Friend of Uptown for $50/annually.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of Uptown Foundation and future programming.
Uptown Outside is possible with the support and sponsorship from Friends of Uptown Foundation, Uptown 23rd Business Improvement District, Epic Charter School, A Good Egg Dining Group, OG&E, Stride Bank, Capital Distributing, Dunkin’, Oklahoma Shirt Company, The Mettise Group, Chris George Homes, Anytime Fitness, Verbode, MidFirst Bank, Fowler Auto, The Olie Gathering Place, Fitzsimmons Architects, and Casey’s.
Friends of Uptown are individuals who are committed volunteers, neighbors, community leaders, and fans who understand the importance of supporting the growth and revitalization of OKC’s Historic Uptown 23rd District. To join Friends of Uptown, visit uptown23rd.com/friends. For more information, visit uptown23rd.com/uptown-outside.
